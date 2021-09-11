Check out this recipe to make delicious malai kofta biryani
Creamy stuffed paneer koftas are spiced with homemade masalas and laced in velvety saffron sauce. With a soft texture inside out, these heavenly balls melt in your mouth and leave you wanting more. This is a famous recipe of biryani wherein ‘dumpukht’ flavoured basmati rice is topped with delicious malai kofta. Here’s the recipe to make this dish.
Follow this simple recipe to make scrumptious malai kofta biryani, as shared by Mr Ishan Yadav who is the Culinary Head at Licorne Hospitality private limited.
Ingredients
For kofta
Paneer grated 11/2 cup
Potatoes medium sized [boiled and mashed] 2 nos
Ginger chopped 1 tsp
Green chillies finely chopped 1 tsp
Kashmiri red chilli powder 1 tsp
Garam masala powder 1 1/2 tsp
Besan [lightly roasted] 1/4 cup
Salt 1 1/2 tsp
Oil for frying
Golden raisins chopped 6-8 nos
Cashew nuts broken 4-5 nos
For curry
Desi ghee 2 tbsp
Bay leaves 2 nos
Cinnamon stick 1inch
Green cardamom 3pods
Black cardamom 2pods
Cloves 6-7 nos
Cumin seeds 1 tsp
Medium onion sliced 2 nos
Ginger Garlic paste 2 tsp
Green chillies slit 3 nos
Kashmiri red chilli powder 3 tsp
Curd beaten 1 cup
Salt 1 1/2 tsp
Water 1 1/2 cup
Cream 2 tbsp
Rose Water 1 tsp
For rice
Fine grain basmati rice [soaked for 60 mins] 500 gm
Water 8 cups
Desi ghee 1 Tbsp
Salt 1 1/2 tsp
For dum rice
Sliced medium onions deep fried 2 nos
Coriander chopped 4 tbsp
Mint 4 tbsp
Saffron strands soaked in milk 3-4 strands in 2 tbsp of milk
Rose Water 1 tbsp
Kewra water 1 tbsp
Garnish
Desi ghee 1 tbsp
Cashew nuts 2 tbsp
Raisins 2 tbsp
Method
Frying the Kofta
1. In a large mixing bowl add grated paneer, mashed potatoes, chopped ginger, green chillies, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, roasted besan and salt and combine well.
2. Make small balls and stuff them with chopped raisins and cashew nuts.
3. Heat oil in a wok and deep fry the paneer kofta balls till light golden in colour.
4. Drain excess oil and keep it aside.
For the Kofta curry
1. Firstly, in a large saucepan, heat desi ghee and temper with all the spices.
2. Now add the sliced onions and saute for 7 mins in medium heat till the onion turns mushy and light golden brown in colour.
3. Then add the ginger garlic paste and saute for another 5 mins in medium heat.
4. Keeping the flame on low heat, add red chilli powder and curd and cook in low flame till oil is separated from the slides.
5. Add salt and mix well. Add water and adjust the consistency.
6. Add cream and rose water and simmer in low heat, stirring occasionally.
7. Now add the fried paneer kofta balls and toss gently.
8. Turn off the flame and keep it aside.
For rice prep
1. In a large vessel, heat water doubles the quantity of rice.
2. Add a few drops of desi ghee and salt.
3. When water starts boiling, add soaked and drained rice and allow it to cook in high flame till the rice is 80 percent done.
4. Drain the water and pass the rice through a colander.
5. Spread it on a tray to separate the grains.
6. Dum cooking of the rice.
7. The next step is to cook the biryani rice in dum.
8. Heat a flat-based iron tawa on the burner and place a copper lagan on it.
9. Now evenly spread a layer of the rice on top.
10. Add chopped coriander, mint, and fried onions.
11. Drizzle saffron soaked milk, rose and kewra water.
12. Repeat the layering process with only rice. Seal the copper vessel with dough and put the lid on top of it and press it from all sides.
13. Allow the biryani rice to cook in dum for 20-25 mins. Rest for another 10 mins.
14. Serve hot biryani rice topped with kofta curry, Garnish with sauteed raisins and cashew nuts. Serve boorani raita and lachha onions alongside and enjoy.
Also Read: Easy brunch recipes: 4 Step recipe to make flavourful oatmeal