Check out the recipe to make Mishti Doi mousse and Nariyal Barfi this festive season

The festive season is here. It is time to wear your best clothes, decorate your house, meet people and eat the best possible treats. Some popular dishes that can be made during this time include Nariyal barfi and Mishti Doi mousse. So if you want to make the sweet treats at home to ring in the festivities, then follow the recipes given below.

Here are the recipes to make Mishti Doi and Nariyal Barfi at home, as shared by Chef Vidushi Sharma.

Mishti Doi Mousse:

This Durga Puja, surprise everyone with this sophisticated take on the classic Mishti Doi- a Cream cheese & Cardamom infused Mishti Doi mousse that looks just like Mishti Doi!

Ingredients-

• 250g Whipping cream

• 100g cream cheese

• 100g Full fat yoghurt

• 25g Condensed milk

• 125g jaggery powder

• 2g cardamom powder

Method

• Take 100g of whipping cream in a pan, heat mildly and add the jaggery & cardamom powder.

• Once the jaggery has melted into the cream, chill the cream.

• In a clean whipping bowl, whip the plain cream and the jaggery flavoured cream till soft peaks form.

• In a separate bowl, whip the cream cheese, yoghurt and condensed milk to incorporate air into it.

• Gently fold the cream cheese into the whipped cream in two halves.

• Set this mousse in classic Mishti doi pots or glass jars overnight.

• Serve chilled.

Nariyal Barfi:

Dussehra is the day we’ve been brought up to believe is when good triumphs over evil! Of course, such a day has to be celebrated with sweets.

Here’s a quick, slightly contemporary take on the Classic Nariyal Barfi you can make at home and impress your family and friends with.

Ingredients -

• 1 can condensed milk

• 150g shredded coconut

• 20g unsalted butter

• 30g coconut flakes

Method-

• In a preheated oven at 130 degrees, lightly roast the coconut flakes on an oven tray till they’re golden brown- set aside.

• Prepare a rectangle dish with butter paper and rub it with oil all over.

• In a saucepan, heat the condensed milk and the coconut shavings till the mixture doesn’t thicken and become glossy.

• After about 7-8 minutes on medium heat, the mixture will thicken and when you run a spatula at the bottom of the saucepan, the mixture will take a while to come together.

• Empty this mixture in the dish and spread the toasted coconut flakes on top and press them gently.

• Chill for 2-4 hours in the refrigerator and cut out into squares.

Also Read: Check out this quick recipe to make apple strudel at home