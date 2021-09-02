Check out this recipe to make soya chunks pulao at home

Soya chunks are a great ingredient to add flavour and texture to any dish. They are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and can be cooked in a variety of ways. They are made using soy flour. One incredibly popular and simple recipe of soya chunks is soya bean pulao.

This dish is similar to a typical pulao and includes ingredients such as carrots, peas, onions, green chillies, etc along with soya chunks. It is spicy, nutritious and flavourful. So check out this quick recipe to make this healthy and delicious dish at home.

Step 1

Rinse ½ cup of basmati rice 2-3 times and then soak in water for 10-15 minutes. Similarly, rinse the soya chunks and soak them in water for 15 minutes so that they soften. Drain the water.

Step 2

Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan and add ½ tsp cumin seeds and 1 bay leaf. Next, 2 black peppercorns along with 1-inch of cinnamon stick and 2 cloves. Let them splutter.

Step 3

Now add 1 medium-sized onion thinly sliced along with 2 chopped green chillies. Saute on medium heat for a few minutes. Add ½ cup of chopped carrot and ½ cup of peas.

Step 4

Add the soaked soya chunks followed by the rice. Mix well. Season with salt, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Add 1 ½ cup of water and let it cook for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot.

