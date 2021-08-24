Check out this recipe to make stuffed aloo parathas

When it comes to food that is comforting, wholesome, and finger-licking good, aloo parathas definitely top the list! Aloo parathas are basically flatbread filled with boiled potatoes along with different Indian spices. They are usually eaten for breakfast and served with a dollop of white butter. They are eaten with spicy mint chutney and pickle.

The spices in aloo parathas usually include red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. You can also add some chopped onion to the potato mixture to enhance the taste. So here is a quick and easy recipe to make delicious aloo parathas at home in 4 steps.

Step 1

For the potato mixture, boil 3-4 potatoes in a pressure cooker for 4 whistles and then peel and mash them. Transfer these potatoes into a bowl along with 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped.

Step 2

Next, add ½ tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala, salt to taste, and a handful of coriander leaves. Mix well.

Step 3

To prepare the dough for the flatbread, simply mix 1 cup of wheat flour along with some water. Knead it to make the dough.

Step 4

To prepare the parathas, simply make small balls from the door and flatten them with the help of a rolling pin. Now place 2 to 3 tbsp of the potato mixture at the center of the dough and seal the corners of the dough. Flatten it with the help of a rolling pin. Cook the parathas on a tawa in 1-2 tbsp oil. Serve hot.

