Check out this super quick 4 step recipe to cook oysters at home

Try this easy recipe to make a delicious dressing for oysters at home and enjoy the fresh and salty taste of the oysters.

Oysters are slimy, chewy and salty. They have a distinct taste and are incredibly popular seafood. They have a plump texture and are mostly eaten raw with a squeeze of lemon. Oysters, no matter how weird it may seem, are mostly eaten alive. When it comes to their nutritional content, they are rich in vitamins and minerals.

They are particularly rich in zinc and Vitamin B12. So if you want to cook delicious and fresh oysters at home, then check out this recipe given below and pamper your tastebuds.

Step 1

To prepare the sauce for the oysters, heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a pan and add 2 minced cloves of garlic along with 2-3 tbsp of unsalted butter.

Step 2

Now add 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp chilli flakes, ¼ tsp salt, ¼ tsp black pepper powder and 1 tbsp of finely chopped parsley to the pan. Give this mixture a good stir while cooking it on medium heat.

Step 3

To open the oysters’ shells, place the oysters with cup side up, on a preheated grill and cover them. Cook them for a minute or two. Once you see the oysters slightly opening up, remove the oysters from the grill.

Step 4

Hold the oyster and use a knife to open it. Once open, simply pour the prepared sauce on each oyster and put the oysters back on the grill. Grill for 3-4 minutes. Serve.

Also Read: 3 Delicious chilli recipes that you can try at home

Share your comment ×