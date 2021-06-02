Check out these 3 BEST tips to cook brown rice

When cooking brown rice, there are a few tips and tricks to keep in mind to make sure it is cooked perfectly without turning mushy.

Brown rice is considered to be a healthier alternative to white rice. It has a nutty flavour and is pretty easy to cook. Since it is less processed than white rice, it is packed with bran and germ and retains nutrients like vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It thus also has several health benefits.

It is a great colon cleanser and is also good for people suffering from diabetes. Packed with magnesium, brown rice helps in bone development, nerve function and wound healing. Brown rice is great for people trying to watch their weight, as it is loaded with fibre. Have a look at some tips and tricks to cook brown rice at home in the most delicious way possible.

1. If you are cooking the rice in a pressure cooker, then use two and a half cups of water for one cup of brown rice. Cook the rice on medium heat and wait for the whistle of the cooker to blow 6-7 times. Once the steam is released, let the rice rest in the cooker for a few minutes before opening the lid.

2. When cooking brown rice in a pot, add one and three fourth cups of water for one cup of rice and turn the heat up to let the water come to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook the rice for 45 minutes and cover the pot with a lid.

3. You can also cook brown rice like you cook pasta. Take one cup of brown rice and rinse it under running water once or twice. Add 12 cups of water to a pot and let it come to a boil. Add the rice and let it boil for half an hour. Drain the water and let the rice sit in the strainer for a few minutes. Now put the rice back in the pot that you cooked it in and cover it with a lid. Let it rest for a few minutes to make the rice fluffy.

