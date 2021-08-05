Check out these 3 scrumptious soup recipes that you can try at home

When it comes to comfort food, soup definitely tops the list! A bowl of piping hot soup is ideal for days when you’re feeling low bored or just craving something delicious and comforting. There are many different kinds of soup, each having a distinct flavour and taste.

Some popular soups include tom yum soup, manchow soup, hot and sour soup, sweetcorn soup, tomato soup, etc. We have for you the recipes of three such immensely popular and delicious soups that you can make it home in a jiffy.

Hot and Sour soup

To make chicken hot and sour soup, all you have to do is boil 500 grams of boneless chicken and slice the chicken into thin strips. Keep the water in which the chicken was boiled, for later use. Heat 2 tbsp sesame oil in a pan and add 2 tbsp of chopped onion, ½ tsp of grated ginger and 1 tsp of minced garlic. Next, add 3 tbsp of finely chopped carrots, 2 tbsp finely chopped capsicum and 4 tbsp of shredded mushrooms. Add 2 cups of chicken stock into the pan. Once it comes to a boil, add 2 tbsp of soy sauce, 2 tsp of rice wine vinegar and 1 ½ tbsp of chilli sauce. Mix 2 tbsp of cornflour in water and add it to the pan. Season with salt and pepper.

Tomato soup

Heat 1 tbsp butter in a pan and add some chopped onion, 2 cloves of garlic and 1 bay leaf. To this, add 3 chopped tomatoes and 1 carrot finely chopped. Season with some salt and add ½ cup of water. Once the tomatoes become soft, blend this mixture to make a paste. Transfer into a pan and boil. Add ½ cup of water, 1 tsp sugar, ½ tsp pepper and ¼ tsp salt.

To make it thick and creamy, you can also add 2 tsp cream. Cook on medium heat for a few minutes and serve hot.

Tom Yum soup

To make the vegetarian version of this soup, simply add 5 cups of vegetable stock to a pan along with 2 minced lemongrass stalks, 3-4 lime leaves, 3 red chillies, 3 cloves of garlic, and 1-2 pieces of ginger, thinly sliced. Next, add ½ cup sliced shiitake mushrooms. Now add 1 cup chopped bok choy and ½ cup finely chopped tomatoes. Saute these for 2-3 minutes on high heat. Add 2 tsp soy sauce, ½ tsp sugar and 1 tsp lemon juice to the pan. Add 2 cups of roughly diced tofu. Season with a pinch of salt and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes. Serve hot.

Also Read: Follow this 4 step recipe to make fried fish fillet at home