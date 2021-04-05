Check out THESE delicious and super quick potato recipes that you can try at home

Potatoes are everybody’s favourite! They are versatile, healthy and delicious. They are easily available and are rich in essential nutrients. Have a look at 3 delectable yet super easy dishes that you can make from humble potatoes.

Potatoes are probably one of the most versatile ingredients. They are easy to cook and can be used in about a million dishes! They are delicious, easily available and everybody’s favourite! They are used in almost every cuisine and can be made in a variety of ways. Potatoes are not only tasty but also incredibly healthy.

They are rich in nutrients like iron, calcium, zinc, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6 and are thus, great for health. With so many benefits, it is safe to say that potatoes are easily one of the most popular vegetables! Check out some easy and super quick dishes that you can whip up in a jiffy at home and indulge in the goodness of potatoes!

Honey Chilli Potatoes

Cut 500 grams of potatoes lengthwise and coat them in 3 tbsp cornflour and 3 tbsp refined flour. Let them sit for 15 minutes and then fry them in oil. Combine 1 tsp red chilli sauce, ½ tsp vinegar, ½ tbsp honey and ½ tsp of soy sauce in a bowl and keep aside. Heat some oil in a pan, add some finely chopped garlic. Add the prepared sauce mixture and then the potatoes to the pan. Cook for 1-2 minutes and garnish with some sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve hot.

Garlic Potato Wedges

Cut 300 grams of potatoes into wedges of equal thickness. Mix ¼ cup of olive oil, 2-3 minced cloves of garlic, ½ tsp onion powder, a pinch of salt, ¼ tsp black pepper powder and 1 tsp of paprika in a bowl. Pour this prepared mixture on the potato wedges and mix well. Place the potatoes on a baking tray and bake for 30 minutes at 180 degree celsius. Serve hot.

Mashed Potatoes

Wash and peel 12-15 russet potatoes and place them in a pot. Cover them with cold water and boil them for 20-25 minutes till they become soft. Transfer these potatoes to a bowl and whisk them while adding 1 cup of hot milk to the bowl. Add 10 tbsp of butter and whisk well. Lastly, add a pinch of salt and whisk till the potatoes become light and fluffy. Serve.

