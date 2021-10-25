Check out these quotes on the joy of baking

Baking is a fun activity. You get to create all these pretty and delicious things such as cakes, cupcakes and pies. Unlike while cooking savoury dishes, you don’t have to spend hours chopping the vegetables and preparing the spices, instead, you can simply whip up a mixture, put it in the oven and decorate it with beautiful icing once it's baked.

So if you are a lover of baking, then you will surely relate to these quotes below.

“You don't have to love cooking to cook, but you have to do more than love baking to bake. You have to bake out of love.” - Tom Junod

“Baking cookies is comforting, and cookies are the sweetest little bit of comfort food. They are very bite-sized and personal.” - Sandra Lee

“Baking makes me focus. On weighing the sugar. On sieving the flour. I find it calming and rewarding because, in fairness, it is sort of magic - you start off with all this disparate stuff, such as butter and eggs, and what you end up with is so totally different. And also delicious.” -Marian Keyes

“The smell of good bread baking, like the sound of lightly flowing water, is indescribable in its evocation of innocence and delight.” - M. F. K. Fisher

“It's all about a balancing act between time, temperature and ingredients: That's the art of baking.” - Peter Reinhart

“Most recently, I learned another hobby: baking. It's so much fun to mix all the ingredients and to see the cake come out nice. It's so rewarding when the cake comes out great and tastes great.” -Yani Tseng

“A recipe has no soul. You, as the cook, must bring soul to a recipe.” - Thomas Keller.

“Baking is done out of love, to share with family and friends, to see them smile.” - Anna Olson.

“Always serve too much hot fudge sauce on hot fudge sundaes. It makes people overjoyed and puts them in your debt.” -Judith Olney.

“Cookies are made of butter and love.” - Norwegian Proverb.

“Baking bread is a lot like growing your faith in the Lord, Carrie Louise. You mix together the best ingredients you can find and wait for the mixture to mature, but it's the heat of the oven that makes it something of worth and substance. The same way the tribulations of this world mature a persons faith.” -Dorothy Love.

Also Read: Here’s everything you need to know about hot pot