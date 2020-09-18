  1. Home
Cheeseburger Day 2020: Here’s the recipe of Vegetable Cheese Burger to indulge in to celebrate the day

Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18 every year to honour the cheesy delicacy. It is predominantly celebrated in the United States. Check out the recipe of cheesy vegetable burger from Vikram Bisht, the Sous Chef of The Gateway Resort.
Cheeseburger Day is celebrated as a National Day in The United States on September 18. It honours the lip-smacking cheeseburger on this day. The slice of cheese is placed on the top of the patty right before serving so that it will melt on it. Currently, there are many variations of cheeseburgers with different ingredients. For toppings, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, ketchup, mayonnaise, etc. are used.

Though it’s an important day for the people of the United States, nobody has stopped us from celebrating Cheeseburger Day. Hence, Vikram Bisht, Sous Chef, The Gateway Resort Damdama, has shared a scrumptious recipe of vegetable cheese burger with us. Let’s find out below.

Cheeseburger Day 2020: Find out the recipe of vegetable cheese burger

Ingredients

Burger bun- 1 no (80 gm)

Mayonnaise- 10 gm

Lettuce- 15 gm

Tomato- 20 gm

Paneer grated- 20gms

Coriander chopped- 1tsp

Cucumber                                                                                                                                                                                                            

Cheese Cheddar- 20 gm

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Vegetable patty      

Carrot chopped- 25 gm

Beans chopped- 25 gm

Cauliflower chopped- 25 gm

Potato (boiled and mashed)- 50 gm

onion chopped- 15 gm

garlic chopped- 5 gm

curry powder- 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Pepper- 1 tsp

Oil- 15 gm

Maida- 15 gm

Bread crumbs- 15 gm

Oil for frying   

Accompaniment     

French fries- 50 gm

Pickled vegetable salad- 30 gm

Garnish  

Cucumber slice

Red lettuce- 2 leaves

Cherry Tomato

Recipe

1. Cut the burger bun and toast.

2. Apply Mayonnaise and place lettuce, tomato, cucumber (3 slice each), sprinkle salt and pepper.

3. Make vegetable patty by using all the sauteed veggies like onion, garlic, carrot, beans and cauliflowers. When the vegetables get tender then add grated paneer and chopped coriander. Adjust the seasonings. Mix mashed potato nicely and divide the mixture into four separate portions and form tikkis (165 gms) by pressing with palms. Crumb the tikkis and fry until they are golden brown.

4. Place one patty on top followed by a cheese slice.

5. Serve hot accompanied by French fries and pickled vegetable salad with two red lettuce leaves.

