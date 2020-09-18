Cheeseburger Day 2020: Here’s the recipe of Vegetable Cheese Burger to indulge in to celebrate the day
Cheeseburger Day is celebrated as a National Day in The United States on September 18. It honours the lip-smacking cheeseburger on this day. The slice of cheese is placed on the top of the patty right before serving so that it will melt on it. Currently, there are many variations of cheeseburgers with different ingredients. For toppings, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, ketchup, mayonnaise, etc. are used.
Though it’s an important day for the people of the United States, nobody has stopped us from celebrating Cheeseburger Day. Hence, Vikram Bisht, Sous Chef, The Gateway Resort Damdama, has shared a scrumptious recipe of vegetable cheese burger with us. Let’s find out below.
Cheeseburger Day 2020: Find out the recipe of vegetable cheese burger
Ingredients
Burger bun- 1 no (80 gm)
Mayonnaise- 10 gm
Lettuce- 15 gm
Tomato- 20 gm
Paneer grated- 20gms
Coriander chopped- 1tsp
Cucumber
Cheese Cheddar- 20 gm
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Vegetable patty
Carrot chopped- 25 gm
Beans chopped- 25 gm
Cauliflower chopped- 25 gm
Potato (boiled and mashed)- 50 gm
onion chopped- 15 gm
garlic chopped- 5 gm
curry powder- 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Pepper- 1 tsp
Oil- 15 gm
Maida- 15 gm
Bread crumbs- 15 gm
Oil for frying
Accompaniment
French fries- 50 gm
Pickled vegetable salad- 30 gm
Garnish
Cucumber slice
Red lettuce- 2 leaves
Cherry Tomato
Recipe
1. Cut the burger bun and toast.
2. Apply Mayonnaise and place lettuce, tomato, cucumber (3 slice each), sprinkle salt and pepper.
3. Make vegetable patty by using all the sauteed veggies like onion, garlic, carrot, beans and cauliflowers. When the vegetables get tender then add grated paneer and chopped coriander. Adjust the seasonings. Mix mashed potato nicely and divide the mixture into four separate portions and form tikkis (165 gms) by pressing with palms. Crumb the tikkis and fry until they are golden brown.
4. Place one patty on top followed by a cheese slice.
5. Serve hot accompanied by French fries and pickled vegetable salad with two red lettuce leaves.
Also Read: Cheeseburger Day: Tantalize your taste buds with the delicious Chicken Schnitzel Burger recipe