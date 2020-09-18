Cheeseburger Day: Tantalize your taste buds with the delicious Chicken Schnitzel Burger recipe

It is time to celebrate the goodness of Cheeseburgers! Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue and Deli By The Blue shared with us the scrumptious recipe of Chicken Schnitzel Burger to allow you to delve into the world of cheese.

Nothing beats the pleasure of biting into a juicy patty sandwiched between crispy buns with cheese melting in your mouth. Yes, we are talking about Cheeseburgers! Whether you are a picky eater or just wish to eat something different, burgers are the go-to comfort food for most of us. Cheeseburgers may not have originated in India, but we have proclaimed our love for this delicious food by giving it our own taste. From an evening snack to the main dish, burgers have become an integral part of many households.

To honour the lip-smacking Cheeseburgers, September 18 is celebrated as National Cheeseburger Day in the US. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the heartiest delight to the fullest on this day too. To celebrate the day, we have a delectable recipe of Chicken Schnitzel Burger by Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out of The Blue and Deli by The Blue that you should definitely try when the cheese cravings strike.

Check out the recipe of Chicken Schnitzel Burger by Juliano Rodrigues right below.

For Marination:

Chicken leg 1piece (100gm)

Egg 1nos

Salt 1tsp

Olive oil 2 Tsp

Chopper garlic 1/4 tsp

Oregano dry 1 Tsp

Black pepper 1tsp

Panko crumbs 30gm

Method:

1) Marinate the chicken leg with salt, pepper oregano, garlic and olive oil.

2) Now, beat the egg and coat the chicken thigh followed by coating in panko crumb and deep fry.

Ingredients:

Burger buns 1 piece (100gm)

Cheese 1/4 cup

Mayonnaise 1 tbsp

Mustard bbq mayo 2 tbsp

Iceberg lettuce 20gm

Tomato slice 3nos

French fries 65gm

Side salad 25gm

Method:

1) Cut the burger bun in circular half and toast it.

2) Place the fried chicken in the baking tray and evenly spread the cheese and bake till the cheese melt.

3) On the base of the bun, apply mustard BBQ sauce, then lettuce followed by a tomato slice.

4) Place the prepared chicken & cheese on the layer, then put mayonnaise.

5) Cover with the bun top and serve hot with French fries and a side salad.

