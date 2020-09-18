Cheeseburger Day: Tantalize your taste buds with the delicious Chicken Schnitzel Burger recipe
Nothing beats the pleasure of biting into a juicy patty sandwiched between crispy buns with cheese melting in your mouth. Yes, we are talking about Cheeseburgers! Whether you are a picky eater or just wish to eat something different, burgers are the go-to comfort food for most of us. Cheeseburgers may not have originated in India, but we have proclaimed our love for this delicious food by giving it our own taste. From an evening snack to the main dish, burgers have become an integral part of many households.
To honour the lip-smacking Cheeseburgers, September 18 is celebrated as National Cheeseburger Day in the US. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the heartiest delight to the fullest on this day too. To celebrate the day, we have a delectable recipe of Chicken Schnitzel Burger by Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out of The Blue and Deli by The Blue that you should definitely try when the cheese cravings strike.
Check out the recipe of Chicken Schnitzel Burger by Juliano Rodrigues right below.
For Marination:
Chicken leg 1piece (100gm)
Egg 1nos
Salt 1tsp
Olive oil 2 Tsp
Chopper garlic 1/4 tsp
Oregano dry 1 Tsp
Black pepper 1tsp
Panko crumbs 30gm
Method:
1) Marinate the chicken leg with salt, pepper oregano, garlic and olive oil.
2) Now, beat the egg and coat the chicken thigh followed by coating in panko crumb and deep fry.
Ingredients:
Burger buns 1 piece (100gm)
Cheese 1/4 cup
Mayonnaise 1 tbsp
Mustard bbq mayo 2 tbsp
Iceberg lettuce 20gm
Tomato slice 3nos
French fries 65gm
Side salad 25gm
Method:
1) Cut the burger bun in circular half and toast it.
2) Place the fried chicken in the baking tray and evenly spread the cheese and bake till the cheese melt.
3) On the base of the bun, apply mustard BBQ sauce, then lettuce followed by a tomato slice.
4) Place the prepared chicken & cheese on the layer, then put mayonnaise.
5) Cover with the bun top and serve hot with French fries and a side salad.
