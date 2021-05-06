  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Chef Ishijyot Surri shares 4 exclusive healthy drink recipes to beat the heat in summer

Summer means scorching heat, excess sweat and harsh sun rays which make us tired and exhausted quickly. So, Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited, shares 4 exclusive healthy drink recipes to beat the summer heat.
3447 reads Mumbai
Healthy Drinks for Summer Season Chef Ishijyot Surri shares 4 exclusive healthy drink recipes to beat the heat in summer
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The days of excessive heat, sweat and harsh sunlight are already here. So, we need to stay hydrated and refreshed always to beat the heat during summer. But it might be boring to drink the same mocktails every day to get refreshed. So, you can bring some twist to your drinks with these easy recipes of summer drinks. Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited shares 4 exclusive drink recipes for summer to get energised. Follow the recipes below and make them at home.

Watermelon Ginger Martini

Ingredients –

Ginger ale/sparkling water - 60ml

Chilly 1 (green)

Fresh watermelon 6-7 chunks

Ginger 3-4 slice

Honey - 10ml

Lime juice - 5 ml

Method

1.Muddle the watermelon chunks, green chilli and ginger together.

2.Strain it in a serving glass and add lime juice to it.

3.Add honey and stir it.

4.Top it with ginger ale or sparkling water. And voila, your drink is ready.

Apple Iced Tea

Ingredients

Apple - ½, thinly sliced

Apple Green Tea – 2 grams

Warm water – 100ml

Ice – 6 to 8 cubes

Chilled water – 150 ml

Cinnamon stick – If wanted

Honey – If wanted – 1 tsp

Method

1.Steep in the 2 grams of tea in warm water for 5 to 7 mins.

2.In a blender add ice cubes, the steeped tea, honey and blend it.

3.Pour in the blended mixture in a glass or mug.

4.Add a cinnamon stick if you want.  

5.Add chilled water.

6.Add sliced apple for garnish.

7.Serving Suggestion: Serve chilled.

Mango Immunity Booster Cocktail

Ingredients –

4-5 dices of cucumber

8 -10 mango dices

1tsp haldi

1/2 tsp cardamom

1tbsp honey syrup

1.5 fresh lime juice

1 can ginger ale

Ice

Method

1.Muddle cucumber, haldi, honey syrup, mango and ice cubes in the bottom shaker. Add the lime juice and shake with ice.

2.Put all in a glass and top with ginger ale and cardamom and stir.

Peppermint Iced Tea

Ingredients

Mint Leaves – 3 to 5 leaves

Peppermint Green Tea – 2 grams

Warm water – 100ml

Ice – 6 to 8 cubes

Chilled water – 150 ml

Honey or rock sugar – If wanted – 1 tsp

Cucumber – Finely chopped

Method 

1.Steep in the 2 grams of tea in warm water for 5 to 7 mins.

2.In a blender add ice cubes, the steeped tea, and honey/rock sugar and blend it.

3.Pour in the blended mixture in the glass or mug.

4.Add the chilled water.

5.Garnish it with mint leaves

6.Serving suggestion: Serve chilled.

Also Read: 5 Tips to make the perfect whipped cream at home

Credits :pinkvilla

You may like these
Quick and EASY 5 step recipe to make famous Korean cold noodles
5 Tips to make the perfect whipped cream at home
3 Home remedies to deal with dry cough while home quarantining with COVID 19 virus
Here’s how to control your blood pressure with these 5 ayurvedic herbs
Are you recovering from COVID 19? Here are a few expert approved do’s and don’ts you need to follow
EXCLUSIVE: Drink to beat the heat says Shahnaz Husain & here are all the summer beverage recipes you can try