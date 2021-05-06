Chef Ishijyot Surri shares 4 exclusive healthy drink recipes to beat the heat in summer

Watermelon Ginger Martini

Ingredients –

Ginger ale/sparkling water - 60ml

Chilly 1 (green)

Fresh watermelon 6-7 chunks

Ginger 3-4 slice

Honey - 10ml

Lime juice - 5 ml

Method

1.Muddle the watermelon chunks, green chilli and ginger together.

2.Strain it in a serving glass and add lime juice to it.

3.Add honey and stir it.

4.Top it with ginger ale or sparkling water. And voila, your drink is ready.

Apple Iced Tea

Ingredients

Apple - ½, thinly sliced

Apple Green Tea – 2 grams

Warm water – 100ml

Ice – 6 to 8 cubes

Chilled water – 150 ml

Cinnamon stick – If wanted

Honey – If wanted – 1 tsp

Method

1.Steep in the 2 grams of tea in warm water for 5 to 7 mins.

2.In a blender add ice cubes, the steeped tea, honey and blend it.

3.Pour in the blended mixture in a glass or mug.

4.Add a cinnamon stick if you want.

5.Add chilled water.

6.Add sliced apple for garnish.

7.Serving Suggestion: Serve chilled.

Mango Immunity Booster Cocktail

Ingredients –

4-5 dices of cucumber

8 -10 mango dices

1tsp haldi

1/2 tsp cardamom

1tbsp honey syrup

1.5 fresh lime juice

1 can ginger ale

Ice

Method

1.Muddle cucumber, haldi, honey syrup, mango and ice cubes in the bottom shaker. Add the lime juice and shake with ice.

2.Put all in a glass and top with ginger ale and cardamom and stir.

Peppermint Iced Tea

Ingredients

Mint Leaves – 3 to 5 leaves

Peppermint Green Tea – 2 grams

Warm water – 100ml

Ice – 6 to 8 cubes

Chilled water – 150 ml

Honey or rock sugar – If wanted – 1 tsp

Cucumber – Finely chopped