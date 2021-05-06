Chef Ishijyot Surri shares 4 exclusive healthy drink recipes to beat the heat in summer
The days of excessive heat, sweat and harsh sunlight are already here. So, we need to stay hydrated and refreshed always to beat the heat during summer. But it might be boring to drink the same mocktails every day to get refreshed. So, you can bring some twist to your drinks with these easy recipes of summer drinks. Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited shares 4 exclusive drink recipes for summer to get energised. Follow the recipes below and make them at home.
Watermelon Ginger Martini
Ingredients –
Ginger ale/sparkling water - 60ml
Chilly 1 (green)
Fresh watermelon 6-7 chunks
Ginger 3-4 slice
Honey - 10ml
Lime juice - 5 ml
Method
1.Muddle the watermelon chunks, green chilli and ginger together.
2.Strain it in a serving glass and add lime juice to it.
3.Add honey and stir it.
4.Top it with ginger ale or sparkling water. And voila, your drink is ready.
Apple Iced Tea
Ingredients
Apple - ½, thinly sliced
Apple Green Tea – 2 grams
Warm water – 100ml
Ice – 6 to 8 cubes
Chilled water – 150 ml
Cinnamon stick – If wanted
Honey – If wanted – 1 tsp
Method
1.Steep in the 2 grams of tea in warm water for 5 to 7 mins.
2.In a blender add ice cubes, the steeped tea, honey and blend it.
3.Pour in the blended mixture in a glass or mug.
4.Add a cinnamon stick if you want.
5.Add chilled water.
6.Add sliced apple for garnish.
7.Serving Suggestion: Serve chilled.
Mango Immunity Booster Cocktail
Ingredients –
4-5 dices of cucumber
8 -10 mango dices
1tsp haldi
1/2 tsp cardamom
1tbsp honey syrup
1.5 fresh lime juice
1 can ginger ale
Ice
Method
1.Muddle cucumber, haldi, honey syrup, mango and ice cubes in the bottom shaker. Add the lime juice and shake with ice.
2.Put all in a glass and top with ginger ale and cardamom and stir.
Peppermint Iced Tea
Ingredients
Mint Leaves – 3 to 5 leaves
Peppermint Green Tea – 2 grams
Warm water – 100ml
Ice – 6 to 8 cubes
Chilled water – 150 ml
Honey or rock sugar – If wanted – 1 tsp
Cucumber – Finely chopped
Method
1.Steep in the 2 grams of tea in warm water for 5 to 7 mins.
2.In a blender add ice cubes, the steeped tea, and honey/rock sugar and blend it.
3.Pour in the blended mixture in the glass or mug.
4.Add the chilled water.
5.Garnish it with mint leaves
6.Serving suggestion: Serve chilled.