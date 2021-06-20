Chef Suvir Saran shares exclusive FATHER’S DAY recipes to make this day special

June 20, 2021, is marked by Father’s Day. On this day and every day make your father feel special and loved by preparing these delicious food recipes at home as shared by Chef Suvir Saran. Find out more.

Fathers hold a special place in your hearts. For some, they are your heroes, while for others they are the pillar of strength and a shoulder to lean on. Either way, fathers are truly special and this day is to honour them, pamper them and shower them with all the love and respect.

Every year, the third Sunday of June is observed as World Father’s Day. On this day, we embrace the paternal bond and pay our respects in different ways. Here’s to all the fathers and may the bond only strengthen each passing day.

To celebrate this day, here are 2 scrumptious recipes you can prepare at home shared by Chef Suvir Saran.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

Ingredients:

2 pounds rib lamb chops, cut 1 to 1 1/2-inches thick.

1 Tablespoon paprika.

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

1/4 teaspoon ground mace.

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg.

1 Tablespoon garam masala.

1 Tablespoon toasted cumin seeds, coarsely ground, using mortar and pestle.

8 medium garlic cloves, minced very finely or ground to a paste.

3 inches fresh ginger, peeled and minced very finely or ground to paste.

2 Tablespoons green papaya paste (optional).

1/4 cup malt vinegar.

Juice of 1 lemon.

1 teaspoon salt.

3/4 cup yoghurt, drained in a cheesecloth-lined strainer or a coffee filter for 2 hours.

2 Tablespoons canola oil.

3 Tablespoons melted butter.

Method:

Cut three or four deep slashes in each of the chops.

Mix all of the remaining ingredients except the oil and melted butter in a non-plastic bowl large enough to hold the chops. Add the chops and toss to coat in the marinade. Put the chops with the marinade in a large, resealable plastic bag and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 285˚C/550°F or preheat the grill.

Add the oil to the bag with the chops, reseal, and massage the bag between your hands to mix the oil.

Remove the chops from the marinade. If roasting in the oven, put the chops in a single layer on a rack in a foil-lined baking pan and roast 20 minutes; remove from the oven and let rest 5 minutes; then turn the chops, drizzle with the butter and roast 10 more minutes. If grilling, grill 5 minutes on each side; let rest 5 minutes off the grill, then brush with the butter and grill 5 more minutes on each side.

Hummus

Ingredients:

1.5 cups dried chickpeas, soaked overnight, drained and boiled until tender.

1/2 cup water.

1/3 cup tahini.

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

2.5 tsp sea salt.

1/2 tsp toasted cumin seed powder (bhuna jeera).

1/4 tsp Aleppo pepper (optional).

1/4 tsp freshly cracked peppercorns.

2 garlic cloves.

1/2 lemon, cut into wedges for serving.

Juice of 1.5 lemons.

Ground sumac for sprinkling (optional).

Method:

Place the garlic on a baking sheet and broil for about 8 to 12 minutes, turning often, until all its sides are browned and the garlic is soft.

Remove the garlic from the oven, cool, and then peel, coarsely chop and set aside.

Using a food processor, pulse together the garlic, all but 1 tablespoon of chickpeas, water, olive oil, lemon juice, toasted cumin, (if using) Aleppo pepper, salt and cracked pepper until it is smooth. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add the tahini and blend for 2 minutes (if you like fluffy hummus, then process for a couple of extra minutes).

Taste and adjust the salt and lemon juice, if necessary, and serve sprinkled with reserved chickpeas, a pinch of sumac and plenty of pita bread.

