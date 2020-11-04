Chef Suvir Saran shares the recipe of Jackfruit Taco to satisfy your hunger for the Mexican delicacy

Tacos are one of the most popular Mexican traditional dishes that are prepared with small wheat tortillas and filling in it. Chef Suvir Saran, the owner of The House of Celeste, shares an exclusive recipe of this Mexican delicacy.

Tacos are traditional Mexican dish that is prepared with small hand-sized corn or wheat tortillas and then completed with a delicious filling of meat, veggies, cheese, beans or anything. They are often garnished with salsa, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, chillies, etc. Tacos are a great option for weight loss as well. They are smaller than any other foods so people can keep their calorie count in check. They are also rich in fibre which improves the digestion process and provides the feeling of satiety.

Tacos are highly tasty and nutritious as well. Hence, Chef Suvir Saran, owner of the House of Celeste, shares an exclusive Taco recipe to satisfy our taste buds.

Jackfruit Taco recipe from Chef Suvir Saran:

Ingredients- Serves 6

For the jackfruit taco filling:

1 kilo cut pieces of tender jackfruit.

4 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus extra for deep-frying.

1 1/2 inches fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated.

6 medium red onions, finely chopped in the food processor.

2 teaspoons salt.

4 medium garlic cloves.

1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds.

1 tablespoon ground coriander.

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin.

1/4 teaspoon turmeric.

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder.

5 ripe tomatoes, pureed in a food processor.

1/4 cup tomato paste.

1/2 teaspoon garam masala.

1/2 fresh hot green chilli, minced.

1 cup tamarind chutney.

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander.

Juice of 1/2 lemon.

For the tacos:

12 medium or 24 small corn tortillas.

Butter, for cooking tortillas.

For garnish:

Onion-Tomato-Pepper Salsa.

Pickled tender ginger.

Lime wedges.

Greens and edible flowers.

Method to prepare:

1. Grind the garlic to a paste with the whole cumin seeds and set aside.

2. To prepare the jackfruit, first coat the blades of both a large chef’s knife and a paring knife with oil as the flesh of the jackfruit is sticky and the oil will make it easier to cut through it. With the chef’s knife, cut off the stem end and then cut the jackfruit in half lengthwise through the stem end. Cut each half in half, lengthwise again through the stem end. Then use the paring knife to cut off all of the prickly brown skin. Cut the flesh into 1 and 1/2- to 2-inch chunks.

3. Heat 2 tsp of oil in a deep saucepan or Kadai to 360 degrees F over medium-high heat. (To gauge the temperature of the oil without using a thermometer, drop a piece of bread about 1-inch square into the hot oil. When the oil reaches 360 degrees F, the bread should float to the surface of the oil and turn a golden-brown colour in about 45 seconds). Carefully slide about half of the jackfruit pieces into the oil and deep fry, turning every now and then with a slotted spoon, until golden brown comes all over, for 7 to 8 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Fry and drain the remaining jackfruit. Set aside.

4. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large wok or a Kadai or frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the onion and 1 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring often, until the onion begins to get brown around the edges, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic paste and cook, stirring, until the raw smell disappears, about 30 seconds. Add the coriander, cumin, turmeric, and cayenne and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Now add 1 tablespoon of water and cook, stirring, until the onion begins to stick, about 1 more minute.

5. Add the fresh tomato puree and tomato paste and stir to combine. Then stir in 1 cup of water with the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt and the garam masala. Carefully fold in the jackfruit (it will break up into bits if you stir too vigorously). Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring gently, for 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped chilli, the tamarind chutney and 1 tablespoon of the coriander leaves. Cook for another three to five minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and salt as per taste. Spoon into a serving dish, sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of cilantro and serve hot.

6. To assemble the tacos, heat your tortillas with some butter until warm and still soft. Place tortilla on a plate and place ample amounts of the jackfruit on it. Stack another at its side and repeat the same. Garnish both tacos with toppings of salsa, pickled ginger, greens and edible flowers. Serve with lime wedges. Repeat with other tacos.

