Here's a list of Chennai's best street food dishes and places to try them

Chennai, also known as the capital of Tamil Nadu is a prominent IT hub but certainly not limited to that! Right from cultural history to delicious delicacies to a variety of street foods- this city is steeped in marvellous culinary flavours that should be relished once in a lifetime. Right from the unique flavours of the South to the Continental and Chinese savours, Chennai offers a blend of the finest vegetarian and non-vegetarian street foods that are equally wholesome and contain the spicy and fiery zest to roll out your buds. From sweet to savoury, soft as soups to hard and crunchy snacks- the street food of Chennai will satiate the epicurer in you.

Here’s a list of Chennai’s best street food dishes along with the places to relish them.

Atho

Atho is basically orange-ish tinted noodles which have their origin in Burmese. The locals of Chennai love this dish and you will find it almost everywhere on the streets of Chennai. Served with a great number of raw vegetables, this dish is delectable and is surely worth a shot. If you want to devour the best taste, then head to roadside stalls found on the Burma Bazaar or Beach Road. Atho Man, a food joint on G.A. Road serves the best taste of this dish and that too in varied types.

Where: 86/2, Cemetery Rd, near RSRM government hospital, Mottai Thottam, Royapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600013

Masala Sundal

This delectable snack can be found anywhere from beaches to the roadside stalls of Chennai. This dish is prepared from dried peas and is peppered with coconut and raw mango along with a dash of asafoetida and local spices. Every bite of this chaat-type snack will make you drool over its unique blend of flavours. Other than beaches, don't forget to visit Dhanalakshmi Sundal Kadai to savour the finest taste of masala sundal.

Where: W5WX+RGH, Viduthalai Nagar 7th St, S. Kolathur, S.Kolathur, Viduthalai Nagar, Kovilambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600129

Podi Dosai

Podi Dosai is considered one of the healthiest food items in the city. Chennai is a haven for all those dosa lovers out there. Podi Dosai is a type of dosa but with a twist of filling. It is filled with rusty red and spicy podi and is prepared fresh right in front of your eyes. It is incredibly light that will keep you filled and satiates your taste buds like nothing else. It is one of the classic traditional dishes that most people relish during breakfast. It is prepared from thin rice batter. Ghee podi dosa in Anna Nagar East a much-loved place of Chennaikars to relish this delicacy.

Where: 26PP+PFQ, Kannadasan Rd, Parthasarathi Puram, T. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017

Murukku

The literal meaning of this word is ‘twisted’ which further denotes the crunch and twists this dish offers! Another word this traditional dish is known by is chakli. Murrruku is a deep-fried dish and is hard as a rock. It is often consumed during snack time with a cup of tea or coffee. It is prepared with gram flour and a blend of natural spices. A perfectly easy-to-carry snack that is a must-try when in Chennai. Murukku Mesai Mess in Ambattur industrial estate has been serving the best and most hygienic Murukkus for years. Along with Murukkus, you will find varied seafood delicacies, biryanis, beverages and desserts at a nominal price.

Where: Shop No. E5, Plot No - 90A & 90B OMR Food Street, Madras Thiruvallur High Rd, Industrial Estate, Ambattur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600058

