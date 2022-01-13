Chettinad Pazha Fruit Payasam recipe to make on Pongal

Pongal is a religious, cultural festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in South India. Like any other festival, it is incomplete without its extravaganza range of traditional delicacies. One of the most cherished sweet savouries amongst the extensive range of Pongal dishes has to be Payasam.

On this occasion, we bring you a different style of Payasam recipe which can be cooked without rice- Chettinad Pazha Fruit Payasam. It is a traditional dessert from the Chettinad region of South India. Chettinad tops the cuisine of Tamil Nadu, especially its sweet meals like Payasam and Paal Paniyaram. This delicious South Indian style creamy dessert is filled with the goodness of fruits and enriched with nuts. This Payasam is nothing but a sweet recipe that can be prepared with a kitchen-friendly handful of ingredients.

Ingredients

1 litre milk

10 cashew nuts, soaked in water

10 whole almonds, soaked in water and peeled

1/2 tbsp cardamom powder

2 mangoes (Ripe), peeled and chopped

1/2 cup Sugar

2 ripe bananas, peeled and chopped

1 apple, peeled and chopped

1 orange, peeled and chopped

1/2 cup green grapes, chopped

1/2 cup black grapes, chopped

1/2 cup fresh pomegranate fruit kernels

2 tbsp honey

Method

To begin with, soak almonds and cashews for 4 to 5 hours and grind them to a smooth paste. Add the paste in boiled milk and cook on low flame. Add cardamom powder to it and stir constantly to ensure that the milk does not burn. Allow the Payasam mixture to cool and then refrigerate for an hour. Meanwhile, chop the fruits and mix them with honey. Refrigerate the mixed fruits for an hour. Combine both Payasam and fruits and serve the delicious Chettinad Pazha Fruit Payasam.

Enjoy this easy-to-make dessert after your everyday meal or during festivals.

