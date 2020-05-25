Chia Seeds Recipes: 5 Easy and healthy dishes that combine flavour and nutrition

Chia Seeds Recipes: Here's everything you need to know about the superfood and some interesting and healthy recipes.

Chia seeds are one of the healthiest foods we have on earth. And if you have still not added these tiny black and white seeds to your diet then after reading the following facts you will surely add them. For the unversed, these seeds are loaded with several macro and micronutrients including fibre, protein, calcium, magnesium, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, phosphorus and manganese among others. Did you know just 2 tbsp of these low in carb seeds will give you 11 grams of fibre which is half of the daily requirement?

This is not all, this superfood is one of the top plant-based sources of protein, omega 3 fatty acids and calcium. One serving contains as much calcium as a glass of milk and it has more iron than a cup of spinach. You will get, more omega 3 than a serving of walnuts and as many as oxidants as blueberries. If you are weight watcher then you should definitely have chia seeds based recipes to lose weight and curb appetite in a healthy manner.

Now that you know the health benefits of it, check out some easy and quick recipes of it:

1. Chia Pudding

Chia pudding is one of the common ways to eat this healthy food item. You can have them as breakfast or a snack or a dessert. The creamy and thick pudding is not only loaded with nutrients but also vegan, gluten-free, paleo and keto friendly.

2. Chia and Nut Salad

Instead of grabbing something unhealthy, go for a jar full of nutrients. For the healthy and scrumptious salad, you need some nuts, favorite fruits, jaggery sugar, milk and chia seeds. Check out the step by step method in the video.

3. Chia Seed drinks

We cannot stress how important hydration is? Have you been struggling to drink plain water? Then these tasty and healthful chia drinks will help you to chug down enough water. Add one tbsp of chia seeds in 2 cups of drinks of your choice.

4. Savory Pancakes

Like savory pancakes? Then prepare the same with oats, chia, and flax seeds among others. Just like chia, oats and flax seeds are other superfoods that you should incorporate in your daily diet.

5. Multiseed roti

You must have heard about multigrain atta or roti which can be prepared by adding healthy grain flour. Today we are talking multi-grain and multi-seed roti. For the same you need seeds such as flax seeds, chia seeds, cumin and fennel seeds among others. And you need atta such as wheat, jowar, oats, ragi and rice flour among others.

