Chicken Dish vs Mutton Dish: Which one is your favourite preparation? COMMENT NOW

When it comes to talking about meat preparations, then chicken and mutton are the prime ingredients that produce many delicious and lip-smacking dishes. There are different variations of chicken and mutton recipes that have originated in different cuisines of India.

These recipes present their own distinct aroma and flavour that are adored by all Indians. Some of the popular preparations of chicken and mutton are kebabs, curry, tandoori and others. They are all equally popular all over the nation. So, which one is your favourite- chicken or mutton?

Mutton Dish

Mutton curry is one of the most popular dishes that has its own variations in different cuisines of India. For example, the Bengal region is popular for mutton kosha which is a spicy and rich preparation of mutton. Mutton curry generally needs rich and aromatic spices to get cooked and it’s better to marinate the meat with yoghurt, spices, chilli, garlic and onions to make it extra flavourful. Some other popular mutton preparations are Galouti kebab, Khatta meat, Parsi mutton cutlets, Rajasthani laal maas, Bhindiwala meat, Dhabe da keema, Rogan josh, Railway mutton curry and others.

Chicken dish

The recipe of chicken curry is quite similar to that of mutton curry. But the only difference is chicken takes a shorter time to get prepared than mutton. Other than that, spices, cooking methods and other ingredients are almost the same in it. Some of the most delicious Indian chicken recipes are Amritsari chicken masala, Teekha murgh, Murg malaiwala, Kerala chicken roast, Chicken chettinad, Kadhai chicken, Butter chicken, Chicken shami kebab, Chicken gilafi kebab, Chicken sukka, Dahi lasooni chicken, Punjabi lemon chicken, Andhra style chicken curry.

My favourite would always be mutton recipes, especially Mutton kosha and Galouti kebab.

