Chicken Fajitas: Make this delicious Mexican dish at home in just 5 simple steps

Fajitas is a flavourful and delicious dish that is made with juicy and succulent chicken paired with fiery bell peppers and onions. Try this easy 5-step recipe to make this famous Mexican dish at home.

Fajitas is a classic Mexican dish that is made with chicken, colourful and spicy bell peppers and onions. It is fresh, delicious and packed with flavours. The word “fajita” means “little belt” and refers to a skirt steak, as it was traditionally made with steak, but now it is made with different kinds of meat like chicken and lamb.

Fajitas are incredibly easy to make and scrumptiously delicious in taste. With the heat of the bell peppers and the succulent chicken paired with a squeeze of fresh lime juice, it makes for the perfect dish for casual get-togethers, parties or a relaxed and lazy lunch. So follow this simple 5-step recipe to make delectable fajitas at home in a jiffy.

Step 1

Mix 2 tbsp of lime juice, 2 minced cloves of garlic, 1 tsp cumin powder, 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp of chilli powder in a bowl to marinate the chicken. Rub this prepared mixture on 500 grams of skinless and boneless chicken thighs generously on both sides.

Step 2

Let the chicken marinate for 30-60 minutes. Take a cast iron frying pan and heat some olive oil in it. Place the marinated chicken pieces in the oil and cook them for around 6-8 minutes on each side.

Step 3

Cook the chicken till you get a golden, charred kind of texture on it. Once cooked, take the chicken pieces out and cover them with foil and let it rest for 5-7 minutes to retain the heat.

Step 4

Take 1 medium-sized onion and cut into thin slices. Cut 3 bell peppers (red, yellow and green) into thin strips. Heat some oil in a pan and fry the onions and the bell peppers for 1-2 minutes. Season with some salt and pepper. Cook till they become soft and tender.

Step 5

Add the chicken pieces back into the pan and squeeze some lime juice on top. Mix well with the onions and the bell peppers. Slice the chicken into thin strips and top with some chopped cilantro. Serve.

