Chilli Cheese Toast to Cheesy Onion Rings: 5 Snacks That Will Take You To Cheese Heaven!

Be it a slice on your hamburger or melted over a plate of fries, cheese tastes better with any dish. We already know how amazing pizzas, pastas, macaroni and burger tastes with cheese. Today, we bring you 5 cheesy snacks that will take you on a cheesy ride!

There are many wonderful dairy products in the whole wide world, but one trumps all others- cheese. There is a whole lot of food that's incomplete without cheese and only tastes 100x better when cheese is added.

Do you know there are about 1891 types of cheese in the world? There is cheese for every mood. Classy? Whip a gouda. Healthy? Feta. Party? Mozzarella. Shred on pizzas, eat with wine or melt it down to eat with nachos- Cheese is an emotion. If you love cheese as much as we do, keep reading to know 5 easy-to-make dishes that will make your hunger pangs reach on a different level.

1. Cheese Balls

These scrumptious and potato cheese balls are appetizing and super crisp. As they are quite flavourful and spiced, they generally don’t require any dip or sauce with it. Coated with breadcrumbs, they can be deep-fried, baked or pan-fried according to your preference.

Here is the recipe:

2. Chilli Cheese Toast

This drool-worthy and easy snack is perfect for any party as it gets ready within minutes. With a shot of minced green chillies and ginger, it’s an aromatic and flavourful dish that’s also perfect for a lazy evening.

Here is the recipe:

3. Cheese Paratha

Cheese Paratha is a staple food in the northern part of India. To make this lip-smacking gooey paratha all you need is mozzarella cheese, wheat flour, chilli powder and green chillies. These delectable cheese parathas would melt in your mouth and are super easy to make.

Here is the recipe:

4. Buttermilk Cheddar Cheese Biscuits

These Cheddar Cheese Buttermilk Biscuits are delectable, flaky and super cheesy. Loaded with cheddar cheese and super quick to make, these biscuits are the perfect snack to pair with a piping hot cup of tea.

Here is the recipe:

5. Cheesy Onion Rings

Who doesn’t love some crunchy and cheesy onion rings? They are super easy to make and all you need is onion, gooey cheese and flour. To make them extra crunchy, roll them up in some crushed breadcrumbs and you are good to go.

Here is the recipe:

