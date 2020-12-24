Chilli Garlic Noodles: Easy 5 step recipe to make the all time favourite Indo Chinese dish

Indo-Chinese is a spicy and hybrid cuisine which is extremely popular in our country. Try the famous and incredibly delicious recipe of Chilli Garlic Noodles to make them easily at home in a jiffy.

Indo-Chinese cuisine is a unique blend of Chinese dishes with Indian spices. Chinese food is twisted and spiced up to suit the taste buds of Indians. It is indeed an interesting and fascinating cuisine. Dishes like Chilli Paneer, Manchurian, Chilli Garlic Fried Rice etc belong to this cuisine. It is said to originate from Kolkata many years ago and soon this cuisine spread all over the country like wildfire.

Unlike Chinese cuisine, Indo-Chinese cuisine has a wide variety of vegetarian dishes and also includes many spicy dishes as well like Chilli Garlic Noodles. Chilli Garlic Noodles are one of the most popular Indo-Chinese dishes. This famous and incredibly scrumptious dish can be easily made at home in just 5 steps.

Step 1

Boil water with a pinch of salt. Add the plain noodles in it and keep stirring them occasionally to avoid them sticking together. Strain them once cooked and keep aside.

Step 2

Take 6-7 dry red chillies and 5 cloves of garlic and grind them along with some salt and very little water to make a smooth paste. Keep it aside.

Step 3

In a wok, add 2 tbsp chilli oil and once heated, add sliced onions, julienned french beans and carrots. Let it cook for 4 minutes to soften the vegetables. Saute the vegetables on high heat.

Step 4

To this, add some salt and white pepper. Add 2 tbsp green chilli sauce, ½ tsp vinegar and 1 tbsp soy sauce. Mix well and cook it on high heat.

Step 5

Add the garlic and chilli paste and cook it to remove the rawness of the paste. Add the noodles and mix well. Garnish with some chopped green onions and serve hot.

Also Read: 7 Quick bites to prepare in just 15 minutes to satisfy your hunger pangs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×