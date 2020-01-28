Chinese Food: THESE dishes are only available and made in India

When it comes to food, India is known for its multiple cuisines. And one famous cuisine that's popular all over India is Indian Chinese. Read below to find out Chinese dishes that are only available in India.

When it comes to India, we are not only known for our diverse culture and ethnicity, but we are also known for our multiple cuisines. Be it Rajma Chawal, Chole Bhature or Dosa, Indians for sure know how to add flavour and personality to their dishes. And when it comes to flavour, one cuisine that's widely popular in India and is loved by many is Chinese food. Yes, Indian-Chinese food is a thing. Spicy noodles, fried starters and multiple varieties of soups make us Indians proud of our Chinese. But have you wondered if things like Manchurian or Schezwan sauce exist in China? Well they certainly don't.

Read below to find out some dishes that are only available and made in India. THESE Chinese dishes are zestful and are known for their bundles of flavours.

Manchurian:

Well, not many of us know, but Manchurian is not even a thing in China, it was introduced to Mumbai in 1975. Nelson Wang of China Garden introduced us to Manchurian, which now is a popular dish and has many variants to it.

Chowmein:

Chow Mein is available in China, but it is a portion of boiled noodles topped with greens, scrambled eggs and soya sauce. But in India, it’s pan-fried, spicy and a favourite in every household.

Manchow soup:

Manchow soup is again particularly found in India. It is a soy-based spicy soup flavoured with garlic and ginger, cooked with vegetables or meat and also has carrots and celery. Not only the name, but the ingredients also prove that this can just be found in India.

Schezwan:

Schezwan again is an Indian thing and we Indians are proud of it. Flavourful, fiery red and spicy, Indians have a love affair with Schezwan sauce and add it to just about anything, from fried rice noodles, gravies to bhel puris.

Chilli Chicken:

This dish is the star of every party. It is made with chicken coated in a paste of hot chilli, garlic, ginger and spices, then sautéed with onions and green chillies. Again made in India and we are proud of it.

