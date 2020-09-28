From Chips to Chocolate: 5 snacks and their correct portion size to stay away from extra calories

Chips, chocolate, soft drinks etc. are always our favourite snacks to binge on during our snacking time. But the consumption of these foods is alright only with the right portion size. So, here’s how can you eat them in moderation.

We all love to indulge in certain snacking foods like chips, cold drinks, chocolate etc. These are alright to reduce your sudden hunger pangs, but these have bad impacts on our health. And this even becomes worse when we don’t have a check on its portion.

Consumption of unhealthy snacking foods without any strict portion control can be highly bad to our overall health. They can increase the risk of high blood sugar levels. So, here are some of the most common snacks and their right portion sizes that would make you surprised.

Correct portion sizes of some common snacking foods.

Chocolate

No one can resist the delicious, creamy and smooth chocolates to binge on during the snacking time. But this also needs a strict portion. So, have only 5 chunks of chocolate which would be 47.2 grams giving your 133 calories.

Chips

Adult and children love to have the salty potato chips for snacking, but there should be a strict portion. Instead of finishing the whole packet, eat only 13 chips or 30g of it. This way you are only consuming 154 calories during your snack time.

Cereal

Cereals are considered to be one of the easiest options for breakfast. But what about the portion? Instead of filling the bowl with the cereals to its edge, have only 30 grams which are 115 calories.

Jelly beans

Jelly beans are sweet, chewy and colourful but that doesn’t mean you will have the whole packet of it. Have only 10 sweets which will be 25 grams. And this is about having 92 calories.

Cold drinks

After a heavy meal, we often love to sip in our favourite soft drinks. That’s alright but you should only have 250 ml of this to keep an eye on your health.

Bottomline

From chips to soft drinks, everything is alright to have only in moderation. So, do keep a strict eye on the portion of your foods.

