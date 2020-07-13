Choco Chip Cookies Recipe: How to make it WITHOUT maida, egg, butter and oven?

Want to know how to prepare eggless choco-chip cookies without oven in just fifteen minutes? Then read on.

I think no one can say no to a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. The sweet whiff of them is totally irresistible, don't you think? And if you are looking for a healthy variant then look no further. Did you know that you can prepare choco-chip cookies without maida, oven, eggs, and butter? Yes, you read it right! A YouTuber named Nisa Homey took to her channel to share the recipe of the same. Most of the cookie recipes have all-purpose flour, sugar, butter and all these three are not really healthy.

So, if you are craving some cookies then instead of giving up on the dish totally because of the ingredients, prepare them with their healthy variants. For the recipe, you need just five ingredients and just 15 minutes. The recipe is so easy that even a novice cook can try the same. Also, if you don't have an oven, no worries, as you can prepare it with the help of a tawa aka pan. So, without further ado, let's jump to the recipe.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup raw cane sugar

1/2 cup wood pressed coconut oil

1 cup whole wheat flour (unbleached)

1/2 tsp vanilla essence (optional)

Chocolate chips (optional)

Method:

1. Add raw cane sugar in the grinder to make powder. You can also use sulphur-less sugar or khandsari sugar.

2. Now, add powdered sugar in the bowl and add wood pressed coconut oil.

3. Now, add vanilla essence and whisk well.

4. Add atta, mix well, and make a firm dough.

4. Add the fourth and last ingredient, dark chocolate chips.

5. Make tight balls and flatten them.

6. Grease a cast iron tawa or any heavy bottom tawa with oil.

7. Place parchment paper on the tawa.

8. Now, place the greased tawa on other roti aka flat tawa.

9. Cover it with lid.

10. You need 15 minutes to bake them on the stove.

11. Remember to keep the flame low throughout the cooking. After 15 minutes, you will see sides are brown and the center is soft.

For oven version:

Line the baking tray with parchment paper and bake them at preheated oven for 180-degree Celcius for 12-15 minutes.

Share your comment ×