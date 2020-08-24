  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

From Chocolate Balls to Cacio E Pepe: Try these 4 ingredient recipes you can make in a jiffy

Looking for recipes to prepare quickly using minimum ingredients? This collection of 4 ingredient recipes will definitely leave your taste buds singing in delight.
15264 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Quick recipes,4 ingredient recipe,pastaFrom Chocolate Balls to Cacio E Pepe: Try these 4 ingredient recipes you can make in a jiffy

Unlike popular belief, cooking doesn’t always have to be a tiring job. It is fun and sometimes all you need are a few minutes in the kitchen, and you’re done. There are many recipes that can be prepared in no time using minimum ingredients. If you too are looking for recipes that you can prepare in no time, keep scrolling as we have got some scrumptious dishes that you can prepare using just 4-ingredients. 

Using just four ingredients, these recipes won’t take a lot of time yet enable you to stir a delicious meal. So, if you want to satisfy the hunger pangs by preparing dishes that won’t take forever to cook, we have got you covered. 

We bring you 5 four-ingredient recipes that will make you want to cook right now. 

Chocolate Balls 

Make delicious chocolate balls in a jiffy using some biscuits, cocoa powder, condensed milk and chocolate. Get ready to gorge on this delight with no guilt. 

Banana Chips 

Made with raw banana, salt, turmeric and coconut oil, these chips are deep fried to perfection. Best stored in an air tight container, banana chips will become your go-to snack on a movie night at home. 

Caramel Pudding 

There is nothing like being able to satisfy the tooth craving on a moment’s notice! Try this delicate pudding made using sugar, bread, custard powder and milk. 

Peanut Butter Cookies 

With just four ingredients, these simple peanut butter cookies will not only become your kids’ favourite but will forever be in your memory as well. If you haven’t tried it yet, do it already! 

Cacio e Pepe 

Love pasta? The ultra-minimalist dish is prepared using spaghetti, cheese, pepper and a pinch of salt – just 4-ingredients that you can whip up in no time. It is the perfect dish for all pasta lovers. 

ALSO READ: Mawa Cake: This DIY moist and easy cake recipe should be next on your list to try out

Credits :youtube, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement