From Chocolate Balls to Cacio E Pepe: Try these 4 ingredient recipes you can make in a jiffy

Looking for recipes to prepare quickly using minimum ingredients? This collection of 4 ingredient recipes will definitely leave your taste buds singing in delight.

Unlike popular belief, cooking doesn’t always have to be a tiring job. It is fun and sometimes all you need are a few minutes in the kitchen, and you’re done. There are many recipes that can be prepared in no time using minimum ingredients. If you too are looking for recipes that you can prepare in no time, keep scrolling as we have got some scrumptious dishes that you can prepare using just 4-ingredients.

Using just four ingredients, these recipes won’t take a lot of time yet enable you to stir a delicious meal. So, if you want to satisfy the hunger pangs by preparing dishes that won’t take forever to cook, we have got you covered.

We bring you 5 four-ingredient recipes that will make you want to cook right now.

Chocolate Balls

Make delicious chocolate balls in a jiffy using some biscuits, cocoa powder, condensed milk and chocolate. Get ready to gorge on this delight with no guilt.

Banana Chips

Made with raw banana, salt, turmeric and coconut oil, these chips are deep fried to perfection. Best stored in an air tight container, banana chips will become your go-to snack on a movie night at home.

Caramel Pudding

There is nothing like being able to satisfy the tooth craving on a moment’s notice! Try this delicate pudding made using sugar, bread, custard powder and milk.

Peanut Butter Cookies

With just four ingredients, these simple peanut butter cookies will not only become your kids’ favourite but will forever be in your memory as well. If you haven’t tried it yet, do it already!

Cacio e Pepe

Love pasta? The ultra-minimalist dish is prepared using spaghetti, cheese, pepper and a pinch of salt – just 4-ingredients that you can whip up in no time. It is the perfect dish for all pasta lovers.

ALSO READ: Mawa Cake: This DIY moist and easy cake recipe should be next on your list to try out

Share your comment ×