Chocolate Day 2020: Enjoy THESE lip smacking recipes by chefs today

Chocolate Day 2020: Chef Mitesh Rangras, Chef Aditi Handa and Chef Juliano Rodrigues have shared some delectable chocolate-based recipes. Read on to know more.

Every year on July 7 World Chocolate Day which is also known as International Chocolate Day is celebrated. It won't be wrong to say that any special occasion calls for chocolates. It has always been a go-to dessert and a good gift option as well. Many just grab a bite or have a chocolate dish whenever they have a sweet craving. It is also good for your health, especially dark ones (when you have them in moderation). Did you know dark chocolates have more antioxidants in them than apples? It is also loaded with other micronutrients such as iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium among others.

For choco lovers, this day serves as another reason to devour chocolates and chocolate-based dishes. If you are a chocolate connoisseur and love having the dishes then you are at the right place as today we are sharing 4 interesting recipes. Chef Mitesh Rangras, Chef Aditi Handa and Chef Juliano Rodrigues have shared their chocolate-based recipes for Pinkvilla readers. Read on to know the recipes in detail.

1. CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE COOKIES WITH ROASTED ALMOND AND MILK CHOCOLATE GANACHE

By Chef Mitesh Rangras, Restaurant Consultant

Makes 6 cookies

Prep time – 45 minutes

Cooking time – 20 minutes

Ingredients

For Cookie

Eggs (whole) - 1 nos.

Brown Sugar - 75 grams

Melted Butter (unsalted) - 50 grams

Melted Chocolate (dark or milk) - 75 grams

Vanilla Extract - 1/2 Tsp.

Plain Flour - grams

Baking Powder - 1/2 Tsp.

Salt - 1/4 Tsp.

Dark Chocolate Chips - 75 grams

Milk Chocolate Chips - 75 grams

For Ganache

Double Cream - 120 grams

Milk Chocolate - 240 grams

Top with roasted Almonds - 100 grams

Method

Melt the Butter. Cool it slightly. Add the Sugar, Vanilla Extract and Eggs and Mix well. Add the melted chocolate.

Mix the Flour, Baking Powder & Salt. Sieve the mix and combine with the liquid mix.

Add the Chocolate Chips and mix. Chill it for 30 Minutes and scoop on a Banking Tray. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes at 180 Degrees C.

Cool down the cookies on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

For the ganache, heat up the cream in a microwave or a stove top on low flame. As soon as it’s bubbling pour it over the chocolate and mix vigorously. We have used this recipe because we want the ganache to have a mousse-like consistency once it cools down. If you want to achieve a dense sauce consistency mix the chocolate and cream in a 1:1 ratio.

Cool this ganache down in a refrigerator for 30 minutes. Scoop out the mousse-like ganache and place them on the cookie. Sprinkle chopped almonds on top and serve.

2. EGGLESS CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

By Chef Aditi Handa Co-Founder and Chief Baker at The Baker's Dozen

Ingredients:

Water – 102 ml

Condensed Milk – 102ml

Milk – 102 ml

Castor Sugar – 342 gms

Melted Butter – 213 gms

Melted Chocolate – 43 gms

Flour – 275 gms

Cocoa Powder – 58 gms

Baking Powder – 6 gms

Salt – 6 gms

Vanilla essence/extract - 1 tsp

Method:

Whisk the water, condensed milk, milk, and castor sugar until sugar is dissolved

Whisk the melted butter until its evenly incorporated

Whisk the melted chocolate until evenly incorporated

Now mix the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder and vanilla extract until evenly corporate

Pour the batter into your brownie tray or cake mould

Bake the brownie batter at 180c for 30-40 mins

And voila! Your Eggless Chocolate Brownie is ready to serve

3. CHOCOLATE FONDUE

By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate 1/2 cup

Cream 1/2 cup

Milk 1/4 cup

Fruit & Cake Platter

Diced Apple 4 nos

Diced Kiwi 4 nos

Canned Lychee 4 nos

Diced Pineapple 4 nos

Diced Pound Cake 4 nos

Method:

In a pan, add the chocolate, cream & milk and cook them on a low flame

Let it cook until it forms a thick consistency

Pour the mixture in the fondue serving pot

Serve along with the fruit and cake platter

4. KAHLUA AND BAILEYS MOUSSE

By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue

Ingredients:

Kahlua bailey Mousse

Cream 1 Cup

Dark chocolate 1 ½ cup

Sugar 1/4 cup

Whipped cream 1 cup

Egg yolk 3 nos

Kahlua 60ml

Bailey 60ml

Method:

In a double boiler, prepare the custard using egg yolk, sugar and cream

Allow the mixture to cool down and then add melted dark chocolate, Kahlua & Bailey

Lastly, put in whipped cream and give it a good stir

Keep it aside and let it sit for a minimum of 4 hours

Scoop the mousse and serve Cold

