Chocolate Day 2020: Enjoy THESE lip smacking recipes by chefs today
Every year on July 7 World Chocolate Day which is also known as International Chocolate Day is celebrated. It won't be wrong to say that any special occasion calls for chocolates. It has always been a go-to dessert and a good gift option as well. Many just grab a bite or have a chocolate dish whenever they have a sweet craving. It is also good for your health, especially dark ones (when you have them in moderation). Did you know dark chocolates have more antioxidants in them than apples? It is also loaded with other micronutrients such as iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium among others.
For choco lovers, this day serves as another reason to devour chocolates and chocolate-based dishes. If you are a chocolate connoisseur and love having the dishes then you are at the right place as today we are sharing 4 interesting recipes. Chef Mitesh Rangras, Chef Aditi Handa and Chef Juliano Rodrigues have shared their chocolate-based recipes for Pinkvilla readers. Read on to know the recipes in detail.
1. CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE COOKIES WITH ROASTED ALMOND AND MILK CHOCOLATE GANACHE
By Chef Mitesh Rangras, Restaurant Consultant
Makes 6 cookies
Prep time – 45 minutes
Cooking time – 20 minutes
Ingredients
For Cookie
Eggs (whole) - 1 nos.
Brown Sugar - 75 grams
Melted Butter (unsalted) - 50 grams
Melted Chocolate (dark or milk) - 75 grams
Vanilla Extract - 1/2 Tsp.
Plain Flour - grams
Baking Powder - 1/2 Tsp.
Salt - 1/4 Tsp.
Dark Chocolate Chips - 75 grams
Milk Chocolate Chips - 75 grams
For Ganache
Double Cream - 120 grams
Milk Chocolate - 240 grams
Top with roasted Almonds - 100 grams
Method
Melt the Butter. Cool it slightly. Add the Sugar, Vanilla Extract and Eggs and Mix well. Add the melted chocolate.
Mix the Flour, Baking Powder & Salt. Sieve the mix and combine with the liquid mix.
Add the Chocolate Chips and mix. Chill it for 30 Minutes and scoop on a Banking Tray. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes at 180 Degrees C.
Cool down the cookies on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
For the ganache, heat up the cream in a microwave or a stove top on low flame. As soon as it’s bubbling pour it over the chocolate and mix vigorously. We have used this recipe because we want the ganache to have a mousse-like consistency once it cools down. If you want to achieve a dense sauce consistency mix the chocolate and cream in a 1:1 ratio.
Cool this ganache down in a refrigerator for 30 minutes. Scoop out the mousse-like ganache and place them on the cookie. Sprinkle chopped almonds on top and serve.
2. EGGLESS CHOCOLATE BROWNIE
By Chef Aditi Handa Co-Founder and Chief Baker at The Baker's Dozen
Ingredients:
Water – 102 ml
Condensed Milk – 102ml
Milk – 102 ml
Castor Sugar – 342 gms
Melted Butter – 213 gms
Melted Chocolate – 43 gms
Flour – 275 gms
Cocoa Powder – 58 gms
Baking Powder – 6 gms
Salt – 6 gms
Vanilla essence/extract - 1 tsp
Method:
Whisk the water, condensed milk, milk, and castor sugar until sugar is dissolved
Whisk the melted butter until its evenly incorporated
Whisk the melted chocolate until evenly incorporated
Now mix the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking powder and vanilla extract until evenly corporate
Pour the batter into your brownie tray or cake mould
Bake the brownie batter at 180c for 30-40 mins
And voila! Your Eggless Chocolate Brownie is ready to serve
3. CHOCOLATE FONDUE
By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue
Ingredients:
Dark chocolate 1/2 cup
Cream 1/2 cup
Milk 1/4 cup
Fruit & Cake Platter
Diced Apple 4 nos
Diced Kiwi 4 nos
Canned Lychee 4 nos
Diced Pineapple 4 nos
Diced Pound Cake 4 nos
Method:
In a pan, add the chocolate, cream & milk and cook them on a low flame
Let it cook until it forms a thick consistency
Pour the mixture in the fondue serving pot
Serve along with the fruit and cake platter
4. KAHLUA AND BAILEYS MOUSSE
By Juliano Rodrigues, Executive Chef at Out Of The Blue
Ingredients:
Kahlua bailey Mousse
Cream 1 Cup
Dark chocolate 1 ½ cup
Sugar 1/4 cup
Whipped cream 1 cup
Egg yolk 3 nos
Kahlua 60ml
Bailey 60ml
Method:
In a double boiler, prepare the custard using egg yolk, sugar and cream
Allow the mixture to cool down and then add melted dark chocolate, Kahlua & Bailey
Lastly, put in whipped cream and give it a good stir
Keep it aside and let it sit for a minimum of 4 hours
Scoop the mousse and serve Cold