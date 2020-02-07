Chocolate Day 2020: Quick desserts to make from chocolate to woo your date

Chocolate Day 2020: Want to prepare som yummy delicacies for your partner, then you are at the right place. Check out some lip-smacking chocolate-based recipes right here.

Valentine's Day week has already started from today with Rose Day and tomorrow lovers will celebrate the Propose. On February 9, most of us will be bingeing chocolate sweetmeats without worrying about the calories as worldwide Chocolate Day will be celebrated. Chocolate holds a special place for lovers as it symbolizes never-ending love for your Valentine. On this day, people either buy and gift their partner's favorite chocolates or exotic international ones. Some even go the extra mile and prepare bespoke chocolate dishes for their partner and pamper them with a lovely surprise. We cannot deny the fact that chocolate is one of the best gifts for near dear ones, so if you are confused about what to gift anyone, you can go ahead with a yummy box of chocolates and I am sure you won't be disappointed.

Chocolate day is around the corner and we have compiled a list of chocolate-based recipes that you can prepare for your dear ones.

Healthy Truffles

Ingredients:

Flax seeds, chia seeds and sunflower seeds

1 packet of plain or low-fat cream cheese

One white or dark chocolate candy bar

1 packet of Oreo Biscuits for garnish

Method:

Empty the whole pack of flax seeds, chia seeds and sunflower seeds into a Ziplock freezer bag. Following this, you have to smash and break the seeds with your hands or with the help of a rolling pin on the table. Do this till the time until they are even made into a paste with only a few crumbles left. Post this you must add the whole brick of cream cheese into the bag and blend again. Let it cool in the refrigerator for one hour. Once cooled, take equal-sized tiny amounts of dough about a quarter-sized or bigger according to your desire and roll into balls in your hands. By placing the same on a tray, put it in the freezer for about half an hour. While it cools, you must melt any chocolate bar in the microwave or in a pan on the gas. Remove truffles and dip the tops into the melted chocolate. Add Oreo as a garnish. Cool for about 15 minutes to allow it to harden.

By Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist

Dairy-free Banana and cacao ‘nice-cream’

Ingredients:

Three bananas are peeled, sliced and are frozen overnight. Half cup of unsweetened almond milk or ay non-dairy milk.

One to two tablespoon of cacao powder in its raw form.

Method:

All the elements must be added in a blender or food processor and ensure you blend all the ingredients well. Enjoy eating with a spoon. You can also add toppings such as nuts, figs, strawberries and peanut butter to name a few.

By Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional Scientist

Chocolate Donut

Ingredients:

500gm [high gluten flour] flour, 100-gram flour, egg yolks 2, egg 1.5, butter 100 gm, yeast 25 gm and milk 250 gram.

Method:

Mix all together to make a dough and rest for 10 minutes. Roll the dough at the thickness of 2inch then cut with round cutter.

Allow the donut to prove till double the size.Deep fry the donut till it turns golden brown. Allow the donut to get cool and then dip in chocolate.

by Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury – Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Mumbai.

Chocolate Sandesh

Ingredients:

1 cup freshly-made low-fat paneer

3 sachets Splenda, or any other sugar substitute

1 tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

Combine the paneer and sugar substitute in a deep bowl and mix well.

Add the cocoa powder and vanilla essence and combine until the mixture becomes smooth.

Divide the mixture into 8 equal portions and shape each portion into a round, flat ½” diameter circle.

Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and serve chilled.

by Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, Founder & Chief Surgeon - Digestive Health Insitute by Dr. Muffi.

