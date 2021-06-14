Chocolate Eclairs: Try this SUPER EASY recipe to make this sinful dessert at home

Craving chocolate eclairs? Then follow this simple 5-step recipe to make delectable chocolate eclairs at home and satiate your sweet tooth cravings.

A chocolate eclair is a delicious and sinful oblong pastry that is made with choux dough and is filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing. The pastry is crispy while the cream filling is moist, luscious and rich. The cream can be of any flavour from vanilla to chocolate. The eclair is baked till it is hollow from inside.

While making the eclair, it is important to ensure a perfect consistency of the pastry dough to make a delicious and soft eclair. Check out this quick and easy recipe to make this delicious dessert at home in just 5 steps and pamper your tastebuds with a sweet and sinful delight.

Step 1

Mix ¼ cup of butter, ⅔ cups of water, a pinch of salt and ⅔ cups of refined flour in a pan over low heat. Let it come to a boil and then remove from heat. Now add 2 eggs to this mixture and beat well.

Step 2

Next, take a piping bag and fill it with the prepared mixture. Cut a small hole at one end of the bag and pipe out the eclairs in an oblong shape of 4-5 inches in length, on a greased baking tray. Bake at 180 degree celsius for 30 minutes. Once cooled, prick the eclairs to not let them sink.

Step 3

To make the cream, whip together 1 cup of cream, ¼ cup of powdered sugar and 1 tbsp vanilla essence. Fill a pastry bag with this prepared filling and make 3 holes in the bottom of the eclairs. Fill the eclairs with the cream through these holes.

Step 4

To make the chocolate glaze, melt 350 grams of chocolate chips by microwaving them in a bowl for a few minutes. Heat 200 ml of whipped cream and add a pinch of kosher salt to it. Once it starts to simmer, add pour it over the chocolate chips. Add 2 tbsp of butter to this and mix well.

Step 5

Carefully dip each eclair into the prepared glaze and let it set. Once it is set, you can serve the chocolate eclairs either chilled or at room temperature.

