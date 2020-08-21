Chocolate, Gulkand and Apple Modaks: 10 Unique Modak Recipes For 10 Days Of Ganesh Chaturthi

During the lockdown, most of us have become the master of our kitchens. As tomorrow is the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here are 10 unique modak recipes to try at home.

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals to offer their prayers for 10 days. Then devotees bid adieu to the god for the year by immersing the idols in water bodies.



However, the carnival-like-festival will be celebrated in a restricted way this year amidst the global pandemic situation with limited processions on street and lots of food and colour. Talking about Ganeshotsav and food, Modaks cannot be left out as it’s said to be lords favouite. From the traditional to classic, here are the ten easy-peasy modak varieties you can savour this year.



1. Ukadiche Modak

These are the traditional steamed modaks that are cooked rice flour for the soft outer coating while the insides of the modak are bursting with flavours of coconut, jaggery and cardamom.

2. Mawa Modaks

These modaks are stuffed with a lip-smacking mixture of dates and crunchy nuts for Ganesh Chaturthi. These modaks are very popular in Maharashtra and are called Khavyache Modak.

3. Chocolate Modaks

Stuffed with mawa, sugar and cocoa, this is a rich and delicious variety of modaks. They can also be made with milk, biscuit crumbs, chocolates and flour for an authentic chocolate flavour.

4. Boondi Modaks

These scrumptious melt-in-mouth motichoor modaks are super tasty. Made with the gram flour, you can serve these sweet and delectable modaks as a dessert after a heavy poori-aaloo meal.

5. Dry Fruits Modaks

Made with grounded and roasted crunchy dry fruits and nuts, this is a perfect dessert to offer the lord on this auspicious occassion. It’s a quick and easy recipe to make some delish modaks.

6. Oreo Modaks

With the crunchiness of Oreo biscuits, this variety of modaks is loved by everyone of all ages. These delicious and modernized version of modaks is a must try recipe for every modak lover.

7. Baked Modaks

This recipe of modaks is for all health-conscious freaks. To cut down on the extra calories, these modaks are the best things to try. These modaks give a guilt-free pleasure without deep-frying them.

8. Dates and Anjeer Modaks

These crunchy and melting in the mouth modaks are as scrumptious as it sounds.

9. Kaju Modaks

Made with cashew nuts, sugar and water, this modak dish is definitely going to you set you apart from others.

10. Apple Modaks

If you are bored of regular modaks, then try out this refreshing recipe with a delicious twist to the regular modaks which will give a much needed break to your taste buds.

