Chocolate Recipes: 5 Yummy and super easy chocolate loaded dishes

Do you have a sweet tooth or craving for some nice chocolaty dish? Then read on as today we have compiled recipes of chocolate loaded dishes.

I hardly know anyone who does not like chocolate or chocolate-based dishes. If you are a chocolate lover and love to prepare and gorge on sinful desserts then read on as we have compiled some super easy but finger-licking recipes made out of chocolates. You can enjoy them during your cheat days or whenever you hit the cravings train. Make sure you don't overeat any of the recipes as the same can lead to weight gain and other health issues. And anyway, being in control is how to strike a perfect balance in life. Read on to know about the dishes and their ingredients and method list.

Chocolate recipes: Check out the 5 dishes and the recipes right below

1. Bounty chocolate recipe

Ingredients:

1kg - chocolate sponge (can be eggless or with eggs)

250gm - dry grated coconut

100 GM- condensed milk

500gm - dark chocolate ganache

Method:

Mix together the grated dry coconut and condensed milk.

Cut the chocolate sponge into 2 layers.

Take the bottom layer of the sponge and evenly spread the mixture of grated coconut and condensed milk.

Place the top layer of sponge on the bottom layer topped with mixture of coconut and condensed milk.

Top it up all over with chocolate ganache.

Garnish it with dry coconut.

2. No – guilt torte

Ingredients:

30 grams of butter (Unsalted)

100 grams unsweetened chocolate

80ml cup fat-free milk

2 teaspoons instant coffee powder

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/2 cups Equal Sweetener

3 egg whites

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

30 grams all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt (optional)

Method:

Heat butter, unsweetened chocolate, milk, coffee powder in a pan, and whisk it continuously until chocolate is almost melted.

Remove pan from heat; continue whisking until chocolate is melted, making sure mixture is smooth.

Whisk in egg yolk and vanilla into the mixture.

Add Equal Sweetener and mix it well.

In a big bowl beat egg whites with cream of tartar to stiff peak consistency. Add the chocolate mixture into egg whites. Now add in combined flour and salt to the chocolate, and egg white mixture.

Lightly grease bottom of an 8-inch round cake pan and line with parchment or waxed paper.

Pour in the torte batter in to the baking mould.

Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius. Bake the torte in to the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until wooden pick or knife inserted in center comes out clean.

Do not over bake. Carefully loosen side of cake from pan with knife.

Cool cake completely in pan on wire rack. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours or until chilled.

For Garnish: Garnish it with Ganache made of fresh cream and unsweetened chocolate adding any artificial sweetener.

3. Nutella and banana sandwich

Ingredients:

Multigrain Bread Slices - 3 units

Banana (Sliced) - 1 unit

Apple - 5 to 6 slices

Nutella Spread - 20 grams

Butter - 10 grams

Method:

Apply the butter to the bread slices.

Apply Nutella spread to the bread slices

Place the banana slices on the base slice of the bread.

Top it up with another butter & Nutella spread applied bread slice.

Place the apple slices on it.

Top it up with Nutella & butter applied slice of bread.

Grill it in the griller till the bread forms a crust.

All the three recipes were shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Execute Chef – Pachinco Café

4. Gluten-free chocolate Mousse in a Jar

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate 250 gm

Whipped Cream 400 ml

Cream 50 Ml

Method:

In a thick bottom pan over a low flame, put cream followed by dark chocolate. Whisk on a low flame till chocolate melt (ganache is ready). Allow it to cool.

In a steel bowl, put whipped cream, slowly whisk chocolate sauce (ganache) In whipped cream. Mix till its firm.

Put the mixture in a piping bag and pipe in Jars. Serve cold.

by Chef Juliano Rodrigues, Out Of The Blue & Deli By The Blue

5. Chocolate and Coffee Mousse

Ingredients:

4 cups low-fat milk

10 gms (1 packet) unflavoured agar-agar, cut into small pieces

3 tbsp cocoa powder dissolved in 2 tbsp low-fat milk

2 tsp Splenda, or any other sugar substitute

2 tsp coffee powder dissolved in 2 tbsp warm milk

For the garnish

1 tbsp chocolate vermicelli

Method:

Combine 1½ cups of water with agar-agar in a non-stick pan and cook over a low flame till it dissolves completely while stirring continuously. Allow it to cool.

Strain the mixture through a muslin cloth and keep aside.

In the same pan boil the milk, add the agar-agar, sugar substitute, cocoa powder and prepared coffee syrup.

Mix well and simmer on a slow flame for 5 to 7 minutes, while stirring continuously.

Remove from the flame, when cool, and mix well.

Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and pour each into 4 small bowls.

Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours or till the mousse has set.

Serve chilled garnished with chocolate vermicelli.

By Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, Founder & Chief Surgeon - Digestive Health Insitute by Dr. Muffi

Credits :Pinkvilla

