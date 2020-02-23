From Chow Mein to Egg Rolls, THESE popular Chinese dishes are not even authentic

Check out some of the popular Chinese foods that are not authentic Chinese dishes.

Do you love Chinese food? Then you might be surprised to know that some popular Chinese foods are not even authentic Chinese dishes. They are the result of improvisations from the authentic recipes to create a new taste. Chinese immigrants made this process of improvisation more proper by travelling to different parts of the world and occupying the traditional cuisine of those regions. Some of the popular Chinese foods are Wontons, Chow Mein, Egg Rolls which have been improvised with original and new flavours to give them a different taste. There are several other Chinese foods which are popular but do not belong to authentic Chinese cuisine. Check them out below.



Moo Shu Pork

It's not an authentic Chinese food but it shows the evolvement of Chinese-American food. It was invented by a group of immigrants from Taiwan and Hong Kong in 1960. They made the recipes of Moo Shu Pork, Kung Pao Chicken, Orange Chicken etc. They were the improvised recipes based on the American taste to suit the flavours of the people in the US.

General Tso's Chicken

The original recipe of General Tso's Chicken was first invented by Peng Chang-kuei in Taiwan during 1950. But the recipe that is normally available in Chinese restaurants was invented by New York City chef Tsung Ting Wang in 1970. He added sugar and made the batter crispier. However, original Hunan cuisine doesn't have a sweet taste.

Egg Rolls

The egg rolls that we eat in general Chinese restaurants is a Chinese-American creation. This recipe was invented in New York in 1930 and is not an authentic Chinese food.

Sweet and Sour Pork

This dish is quite different from the traditional Chinese one. Some flavours have been derived from the original recipe to create a new one. In Chinese cuisine, 'Sweet and Sour' is not paired with pork. It's a seafood that is made without Tomatoes as they are not native in China.

Chop Suey

This dish was invented in San Francisco in 1840. During this time, Chinese cuisine conquered American foods and thus invented several meals with an American flavour one of which is Chop Suey.

Chow Mein

There is no trace about who first made Chow Mein. Authentic Chinese foods include cooked noodles with stir-fried meat and vegetables. But in restaurants, chefs deep fry the noodles to make them crispy. But, according to some, no dish named Chow Mein actually exists in Chinese cuisine.

Wonton Soup

Dumplings including wontons represent the cuisine of a particular region of China that includes Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai, and Ningbo. None of the features of the original dumplings or wontons is shown in the foods of local Chinese restaurants. The original flavours don't match with the restaurant ones.

