Christmas 2020: Easy 5 step recipe to make a Gingerbread House

The traditional Gingerbread House can be easily made at home to celebrate Christmas in all its glory. Here is a simple recipe to make the iconic edible house with your family at home.

Gingerbread house is like the unofficial but a necessary food item for Christmas. It is on everybody’s Christmas bucket list. It automatically invokes the Christmas spirit and makes us feel all warm and wintery. This edible house looks absolutely gorgeous and delicious and can be easily made at home.

It is a house made of cookie dough and covered with candies to make it look bright and colourful. It can be decorated with icing in a variety of ways to give it a snow-covered look. Follow this simple recipe to make a scrumptious Gingerbread House at home.

Step 1

From cardboard, cut out 2 rectangles to make the front and back of the house, 2 rectangles for the roof, 2 rectangles for the sides, 4 small rectangles for the side and the roof of the entry area and one for the base of the entry area. Keep these aside.

Step 2

Whisk 4 cups refined flour, ½ tsp baking powder, 4 tsp ground ginger and cinnamon, ½ tsp clove powder and some salt in a bowl.

Step 3

In another bowl, mix 300 g butter, 250 g sugar, 2 eggs, ½ cup honey and ½ cup brown sugar. Add 1 tbsp water to this to achieve the right consistency. Combine the wet and dry mix and knead to make a smooth dough. Cover this dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

Step 4

Roll out the dough on a baking tray and use cookie cutters to cut out different shapes to be pasted on every part of the house. Bake at 175 degree celsius for 15 minutes.

Step 5

Make the royal icing by whisking 2 egg whites and 3 cups powdered sugar. Put this in a piping bag and use it as a glue to stick the cardboard pieces together and to stick the baked gingerbread dough pieces on each piece of the house. Decorate with candies and gummy bears.

