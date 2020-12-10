Christmas 2020: Here’s how countries celebrate this festival with different traditions

Christmas is one of the biggest festivals in the world which is celebrated in many ways and traditions in different countries. So, here are the Christmas celebrations in different regions.

Christmas is one of the grandest festivals of the world which is generally celebrated on December 25. But some countries have slightly different celebration style. They have some other traditions and a different time to celebrate it.

This is the most popular festival during the winter season and people love to indulge in it. So, if you want to know more about Christmas and its traditions according to regions, then read below.

Christmas celebrations all around the world:

Christmas Celebration in France

In many regions of France, Christmas starts with the St. Nicholas Day on 6th December. Children are given sweets, chocolates and gifts on this occasion. They also love to open the 24 windows of their Advent calendar. Decorating Christmas trees, family outing, gifts exchanging, etc. are part of their celebration.

Christmas Celebration in Italy

In Italy, the nativity scene is set in churches and in homes as well. “Babbo Natale”, the Father of Christmas, gives presents to children on Christmas day in the country. Gift exchanging in families is done on January 6th, which is known as the Day of Epiphany.

Christmas Celebration in Germany

Many festive markets are set up on the town squares of the country. Christmas trees are decorated in homes on 24th December. In Germany, Christmas celebration begins on Christmas eve, 24th December.

Christmas in England

In England, Christmas decoration starts from the mid of November where house owners decorate their house with several ornamental things. They sometimes collect donations from the visitors of their decoration also for charity. On 26th December, friends and family visit each other house to exchange gifts.

Christmas Celebration in Norway

Children of Norway eagerly wait for “Julenisse”, Norwegian Santa Claus on Christmas eve to get presents. People of this country call Christmas as “Jul”. People wish each other God Jul, which means Happy Christmas.

Christmas Celebration in Australia

Christmas picnics, singing carols are some of the major parts of the celebration of this region. They celebrate Christmas during the summer season so people gather mostly at the beach.

Christmas Celebration in Portugal

People of Portugal celebrate Christmas on 24th December. People decorate their home and set up nativity scenes and exchange gifts with each other. Christmas markets are very popular here along with artificial Christmas tree of Lisbon.

Christmas Celebration in Brazil

Christmas tree decoration, fireworks, gifts are an integral part of this festival in Brazil along with the nativity scene. It goes on for the entire month of December leading up to Christmas and often the end of the year.

Christmas Celebration in South Africa

Here, Christmas is celebrated on 25th December and it is summer season in the region during the festival. People gather on the day for “braai” or barbeque.

Christmas Celebration in the U.S.A

Christmas is celebrated here on December 25th when people get together for a festive meal and to exchange gifts. They decorate their house with Christmas trees, lights and other ornaments. They send Christmas cards to family and friends.

