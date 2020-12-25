Christmas 2020: Make a delicious and soft cake without an oven at home this Christmas

Don’t have an oven? Follow this easy 5-step recipe to bake a cake at home in a pressure cooker to celebrate the festival

More often than not, cakes are made in the oven. Most of the recipes require an oven to bake a cake. However, it is not very well-known that traditionally cakes were baked in cookers instead of ovens. But nowadays, people prefer ovens over cookers as it is much more convenient and time-saving.

But, if one does not have an oven at home, then a cake can be very easily made in a pressure cooker. The most important thing to keep in mind while baking a cake in a cooker is to remove the whistle and the gasket of the cooker before closing the lid. So here is a 5-step recipe to make a basic cake in a cooker to get the gist of it.

Step 1

Grease a pan with some butter and keep aside. To preheat the cooker, add some sea salt in it and remove the gasket and whistle. Keep the cooker on low flame for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Keep a sieve over a mixing bowl and add 1 cup all-purpose flour and ½ tsp baking powder in the sieve. Add a pinch of salt in the flour. Sift this and add some vanilla extract to it.

Step 3

In a pan, add ½ cup butter, ½ cup condensed milk, 3 tbsp sugar and ¼ cup water. Mix it well. You can also use brown sugar instead of white, which is made by cooking sugar in butter on high heat till it turns light brown.

Step 4

Mix this batter with the flour mixture and pour it in the greased pan. Keep a rack in the cooker and place the pan on it.

Step 5

Cook it on low flame for 35-45 minutes and while taking it out, prick it with a toothpick to check if it’s cooked properly. Decorate it with icing and put strawberries on top to complete the cake.

Credits :Pexels

