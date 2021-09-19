Cocktail recipe: Learn how to make whiskey sour with this 4 step recipe

The whiskey sour is a cocktail made of citrus, spirit and sugar. A classic whiskey sour is an ideal cocktail mix for dinner parties, brunch scenes or a gala night. It is a refreshing cocktail that is a favourite among many. A go-to party cocktail that can be had from late afternoon until late in the night.

It is a cocktail that is easy to make and learn. You can make it without egg white also but the texture won’t be as good. The traditional whiskey sour was made with whiskey, lemon juice, sugar and egg white. However, in the modern recipe, the egg is an optional choice. Although, it does create a super smooth and rich texture.

Here are 4 easy steps to make a classic old whiskey sour:

Ingredients:

2 ounces bourbon

¾ lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

½ ounce egg white (optional)

Method:

Add bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white to a shaker and dry-shake for 30 seconds without ice.

Add ice and shake again until well-chilled.

Strain into a coupe glass.

Add garnish of 3-4 drops of Angostura bitters.

