Cocktail recipe: Make Cosmopolitan at home in just 4 steps

When it comes to cocktails that have been made famous by pop culture and that define the idea of luxury and relaxation, Cosmopolitan definitely tops the list. Also known informally as Cosmo, this cocktail is made by combining vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice and triple sec. It has a sweet and tangy taste and is one of the most popular cocktails.

Cosmopolitans signify the glitzy and glamorous life thanks to shows such as ‘Sex and the City’! This drink represents the idea of a girls’ night out or a weekend filled with parties and get-togethers.

So if you are planning on partying on the weekend with sassy cocktails, then follow this quick recipe given below to make Cosmopolitan at home in just 4 simple steps.

Step 1

Take a cocktail shaker and fill it with lots of ice. Next, add 60 ml of vodka, 30 ml of triple sec and 90 ml of sweet cranberry juice into the shaker.

Step 2

Now, add 2 tsp of freshly squeezed lime juice into the cocktail shaker. Shake for around 10 minutes to ensure that the ingredients get properly combined.

Step 3

Strain the prepared cocktail into a martini glass and garnish with some orange peel.

Step 4

While garnishing the drink with orange peel, you can peel the orange twist over the martini glass, so that the juice of the orange adds a zingy flavour to the cocktail. You can also use a lime wedge as garnish.

