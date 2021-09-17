Cocktail recipe: Make delicious Bloody Mary in minutes

The weekend is here! It is the time to unwind and relax. What better way to do this than indulge in a cocktail? While there are many cocktails that you can try making at home to make your weekend happening and exciting, one cocktail that is sure to lift up your spirits is Bloody Mary. It contains vodka, tomato juice and different flavourings.

Sometimes the flavourings may include ingredients such as garlic, horseradish and olives, but usually, the flavourings include a hot pepper sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Due to the savoury ingredients used, this drink tends to have a spicy and salty taste.

So check out this easy recipe given below to make this famous drink at home and turn on your weekend mode!

Step 1

Take a pint glass and add 1 ½ cups of ice into it. Keep this glass aside.

Step 2

Mix 120 ml of tomato juice, 50 ml of vodka and 7 ml of lemon juice in a mixing glass. To this add ½ tsp hot pepper sauce.

Step 3

Now, add ¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce into the mixing glass, a pinch of salt and a pinch of black pepper powder.

Step 4

Finally, add 1 cup of ice into the glass and stir well. Strain this mixture into the iced pint glass. Take 1 celery stalk and garnish the drink with it and serve.

