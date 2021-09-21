Cocktail recipes: Follow this 5 step recipe to make sangria at home

Sangria is mostly a ladies favourite drink at every party. It is a fruity, boozy and refreshing cocktail that is made out of red wine and needs only 10 minutes of prep time. Sangria is the ideal beverage for a girls night out, a cocktail party or a small gathering.

Sangria is a Spanish cocktail recipe that is a go-to cocktail, especially in the summer. It typically uses some of the favourite ingredients like wine and seasonal fruit. Here’s how to make a delicious and authentic sangria at home with these easy steps:

Ingredients:

Red wine

Brandy

Fresh chopped fruit (oranges or apples)

Sweetener (optional)

Cinnamon stick

Method:

Chop the fruit and dice the oranges into uniformly sized pieces.

Combine the fruits with the wine and brandy and stir everything together in a large pitcher. You can add a cinnamon stick to this concoction.

Add sweetener if you prefer your sangria to be sweet in taste.

Keep the pitcher in the fridge and let it rest for a while until the flavours are all mixed.

Serve the sangria into a wine glass over ice.

