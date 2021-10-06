Cocktail recipes: Make Long Island Iced Tea at home

We’re sure that you can definitely picture yourself sitting on a recliner listening to a track by the Beatles and sipping a refreshing cocktail. When it comes to refreshing cocktails, Long Island iced tea definitely tops the list. Long island iced tea is basically a type of alcoholic drink that is made with tequila, rum, gin, vodka and some cola. It is called iced tea because the colour of the drink is similar to that of iced tea. This drink is usually served in a highball or hurricane glass.

It has a sweet and sour taste as the cola and the flavour of the lemon overpowers the taste of tequila. It is an extremely refreshing drink. So if you want to make this cocktail at home then follow this simple recipe given below.

Ingredients:

15 ml vodka

15 ml rum

15 ml gin

15 ml tequila

15 ml triple sec

30 ml sweet and sour mix

30 ml cola

1 lemon slice

Method:

1.Take a cocktail shaker and fill it with some ice. Next or 15 ml vodka, 15 ml rum, 15 ml gin, 15 ml tequila and 15 ml triple sec in the shaker.

2. To this, add 30 ml sweet and sour mix and 30 ml cola. Shake well.

3. Pour the prepared cocktail into a hurricane glass and top it with 30 ml cola. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

