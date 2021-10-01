Cocktail recipes: Make refreshing mojito at home

There is no better way to ring in the weekend than indulging yourself with a refreshing cocktail. While there are many cocktails that can surely make your day, some popular ones include Cosmopolitan, Martini, Bloody Mary, Margarita and Mojito. A mojito is basically a cocktail that is made with white rum, ice, sugar, soda water, mint leaves and lime juice. It is a Cuban alcoholic beverage and has a refreshing taste. It has a sweet and citrusy flavour combined with the freshness of the mint.

This drink can also be made without alcohol by skipping the white rum. So if you want to make this incredibly popular and mouth watering cocktail at home, then check out this super easy recipe given below to make this drink in just 4 steps and ring in the weekend in style.

Step 1

Take a cocktail and shaker and lightly mix a handful of fresh mint leaves with 60 ml of white rum.

Step 2

Now, add the juice of 1 lime and some ice into the cocktail shaker. Give it a good shake.

Step 3

Take a highball glass and fill it with some ice. Next, strain this mixture into it.

Step 4

Top this with some club soda. Garnish with some fresh mint leaves and a lime wheel.

