Coffee addicts listen up: Check out these kickass coffee blend recommendations for your chill time

Drinking coffee for ones who enjoy the same is something on the lines of a holy ritual that thrives on perfection in roasting and brewing. The right smell, the right texture and most importantly, the right taste is extremely vital to tantalise the taste buds of a coffee connoisseur. In order to cater to those specific needs, we’ve curated a list of amazing coffee blends that will for sure, do the needful and make you fall in love with coffee all over again. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Nescafe Gold Blend

This premium imported roast is artfully crafted to achieve a quality coffee experience that will awaken your senses. It is a sophisticated, aromatic coffee with a rich, well-rounded taste that creates delicious moments instantly. It brings out the very best from Arabica and Robusta beans to create a rich and smooth soluble coffee powder.

PRICE: ₹ 840

2. Davidoff Instant Coffee

Indulge in the full-bodied flavour of Davidoff’s rich aroma. For the discerning coffee drinker, nothing is more important than flavour. Coffee experts have crafted an exceptional blend and aptly called it ‘rich aroma’ by combining South American and East African beans to create a full-bodied coffee with an intense and luxurious aroma to match its name.

PRICE: ₹ 435

3. Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

This medium roasted blend has a great body, low acidity and is a favourite choice for coffee drinkers who enjoy a strong cup, with the characteristic bittersweet notes. It is best enjoyed with milk, French Press or a south Indian filter. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 420

4. The Ultimate Coffee Kit

Now anyone can become a home-barista and treat themselves to cafe-styled coffee anytime, with the new coffee greetings pack. Containing a 100g classic coffee jar, this kit brings to you your favourite coffee with a coffee foamer that lets you make cafe-like frothy coffee in no time! It also contains an attractive, travel-friendly thermo mug to carry your coffee along wherever you go.

PRICE: ₹ 664

5. Continental Coffee (Strong)

Continental STRONG is made from 53% Coffee and 47% Chicory. Select beans combined with a distinct profile of chicory offers a bittersweet taste unlike other similar blends, this offers a strong body and mellow aftertaste, so that you start your day with a bang. Buy it now!

PRICE: ₹ 599

6. Country Bean Coffee (Hazelnut)

Hazelnut Flavoured coffee from the house of Country Bean is a natural energy booster to start your day. An instant coffee powder packed in a bottle of happiness, this drink is for instant pleasure. You can enjoy the authentic taste of coffee in every sip as the new and enhanced processes ensure that the fresh coffee aroma is preserved.

PRICE: ₹ 299

