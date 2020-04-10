Control hormonal acne with diet tips from the holistic nutritionist, Shikha Mahajan

Here are all the things you can include in your diet to control hormonal acne. Find out more

Acne is a common skin related problem that bothers a plenty of people from time to time right from adolescence till adulthood. These unwanted spots on the face are quite frustrating at times. However, there are some nutrients and food that can help to get rid of those tiny spots on your face.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is also known as retinyl palmitate in its purest form. Vitamin A triggers healthy skin cell formation and is crucial for skin renewal. It reduces the production of the skin’s natural oil, called sebum, and helps in stoppinng keratin build up in the follicle which results in clogged pores. While your body changes all carotenoids into vitamin A when needed, beta-carotene changes most readily and is most widely available. Go for carrots, spinach, cod liver oil, and broccoli to avail vitamin A.

Probiotics

Probiotic is a nutrient that assists in keeping skin clear. Probiotics support more than just the digestive tract. Probiotics have been seen to reduce acne lesions and lower oil production. When applied topically over the skin, Paneer, soyabean, idli, and yogurt are some of the best forms of probiotics.

Selenium

Lack of selenium can give inflammatory skin conditions like acne. Selenium supports the production of glutathione peroxidase in the body, an enzyme, that fights inflammation. You can get selenium from fish, sunflower seeds, and bananas.

Zinc

The shortage of zinc can be a reason for acne, specifically in adolescents. An essential nutrient for skin health, zinc prevents acne by regulating oil gland activity. It also decreases acne severity and bolsters skin cells to minimize acne scars. Sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, cardamom (Elaichi) and fenugreek seeds (Methi) are sources of zinc.

- By Dt. Shikha Mahajan, Holistic Nutritionist and Founder of Diet Podium

