Cook this delicious 3 step cheese fondue to impress Bae on date night

As the story goes, people believed that the universally loved cheese fondue was originally made by humble Swiss farmers. It was an ingenious hack meant to use up leftover cheese that was hard and bread that was stale. However, the dish managed to transform the stale ingredients into a tureen full of piping hot molten goodness, which was ideal for their freezing winters. The popular dish is now a crowd pleaser and the perfect snack for date night with your partner.

For a lip-smacking cheese fondue, you must ideally be able to get your hands on some Swiss cheese. A blend of 200 grams of Emmental and 220 grams of Gruyère cheese would be idea. However, if you can’t find both, you can always swap in some Cheddar cheese. You will also need 1 cup of white wine, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, ½ teaspoon salt and a tiny pinch of nutmeg. Take a look at the three steps to prepare your delicious fondue.

Step 1

You may put a fondue pot or a saucepan on a low flame and start to simmer the wine.

Step 2

Then toss in all the cheeses after chopping them to smaller pieces. Stir gently till all the cheese melts and mix in the flour, salt and nutmeg till it all simmers together. Your fondue is ready!

Step 3

Chop up a large loaf of crusty multigrain bread into 1 inch cubes. You may even use sourdough or bagels. Other accompaniments can include cubed green apples, cherry tomatoes, roasted potatoes or steamed Broccoli. So just transfer the cheese to a fondue pot and serve. Bon appétit!

