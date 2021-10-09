Cook delicious fruit custard in just 4 steps

Updated on Oct 09, 2021 05:50 PM IST  |  17.2K
   
Cook delicious fruit custard in just 4 steps
Cook delicious fruit custard in just 4 steps
Advertisement

There are many desserts that make you feel at home. They can be made in a few simple steps and are delicious and delectable. One such dessert is fruit custard. Fruit custard is made by preparing a custard sauce and mixing it with a variety of different chopped fruits. The custard is made with ingredients such as milk, sugar and custard powder.

 

It can be made in a jiffy and is filling and wholesome. So if you want to make fruit custard at home then just follow the steps given below and satiate your sweet tooth cravings.

 

fruit custard recipe

 

Step 1

 

Take 2 tbsp of custard powder and combine it with 3-4 tbsp of milk in a bowl. Stir for a few minutes to avoid any lumps. Heat 2 cups of milk in a pan and let it come to a boil.

 

Step 2

 

Pour the prepared custard mixture into the pan and mix. Add ¼ cup of sugar and cook on low heat for a few minutes while stirring continuously to prevent the custard from burning. Remove from heat.

 

fruit custard recipe

 

Step 3

 

Chop 10 grapes, ¼ cup of bananas, 1-2 mangoes, 1-2 apples and mix it with ¼ cup of pomegranate seeds in a bowl. Add these chopped fruits to the custard and mix well. 

 

Step 4

 

Transfer the fruit custard into a bowl and cover it. Refrigerate for a few hours to make it creamy. Serve chilled. 

 

Also Read: Make delectable Lasagne at home in just 5 steps

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, Hebbar's kitchen


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All