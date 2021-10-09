Cook delicious fruit custard in just 4 steps

There are many desserts that make you feel at home. They can be made in a few simple steps and are delicious and delectable. One such dessert is fruit custard. Fruit custard is made by preparing a custard sauce and mixing it with a variety of different chopped fruits. The custard is made with ingredients such as milk, sugar and custard powder.

It can be made in a jiffy and is filling and wholesome. So if you want to make fruit custard at home then just follow the steps given below and satiate your sweet tooth cravings.

Step 1

Take 2 tbsp of custard powder and combine it with 3-4 tbsp of milk in a bowl. Stir for a few minutes to avoid any lumps. Heat 2 cups of milk in a pan and let it come to a boil.

Step 2

Pour the prepared custard mixture into the pan and mix. Add ¼ cup of sugar and cook on low heat for a few minutes while stirring continuously to prevent the custard from burning. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Chop 10 grapes, ¼ cup of bananas, 1-2 mangoes, 1-2 apples and mix it with ¼ cup of pomegranate seeds in a bowl. Add these chopped fruits to the custard and mix well.

Step 4

Transfer the fruit custard into a bowl and cover it. Refrigerate for a few hours to make it creamy. Serve chilled.

