Cookies, Truffles and Doughnuts: Effortless 3-ingredient Nutella recipes

Are you a big Nutella fan? If your tummy growled yes, then you are at the right place. Today, we bring you five Nutella recipes that you can make using only 3 ingredients! Keep reading to know more.

Who doesn’t love the mouth-watering taste of this nutty and magical chocolatey goodness that is packed in the jar? Nutella is a cocoa-hazelnut spread from Italy that people are obsessed with.

There are a gazillion of recipes made with this lip-smacking spread. Today, we bring you a list of 5 easy-peasy Nutella recipes that only need 3 ingredients.

1. Nutella Cookies

Ingredients: Nutella + Flour + Baking Soda

Mix the Nutella and flour together in a big bowl until it turns into a dough. Add a pinch of baking soda to the dough and make tiny balls using your hands. Flatten these balls a little until you get the desired cookie shape. Place the cookies in a pan and bake them up.

2. Mini Nutella Truffles

Ingredients: Nutella + Oreo Cookies + Chocolate

Crush the Oreo cookies into a fine powder and mix with Nutella until it turns into a thick batter. Roll the batter into balls and chill for half an hour. Next, melt the chocolate and dip the chilled balls into it using a fork until it’s thoroughly coated. Place them on a plate and sprinkle toasted hazelnuts or chocolates.

3. Nutella Banana Mug Cake

Ingredients: Nutella + Banana + Flour

Mix the Nutella, banana and flour in a bowl and mix until all ingredients are combined. Once the thick batter is ready, pour it into a microwave-safe mug and microwave it for a minute. Sprinkle it with chocolate or icing sugar.

4. Nutella Ice Cream

Ingredients: Nutella + Milk + Cream

Put the cream into a mixing bowl and whip it out until it becomes light and fluffy like a cloud. Add milk to the whipped cream and whip again for about 2 minutes until it thickens. Finally, add some Nutella to the mix and serve chilled.

5. Mini Nutella Doughnuts

Ingredients: Nutella + Milk + Flour

Mix flour with milk with a spoon until you have a semi-thick consistency. Roll the batter into little balls with your hands. Deep fry the balls until it turns golden brown. Coat them nicely with Nutella using a fork and you mini doughnuts are ready to binge on. ​

Credits :Getty Images

