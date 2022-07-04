Cooking with kids: Easy tutorials for breakfast smoothies that even your kids could make

Cooking with your kids can be a whole lot of fun. In fact, encouraging them to help prepare some of their relatively simpler meals is a great way to make your budding pre-teen self-sufficient. This can also be helpful if you have several family members and spend hours doing meal prep every day. So, take a look at some fun and easy recipes to breakfast smoothies that you can whip up with your children.

Baby spinach and mango smoothie

This recipe is a clever way to get your little ones to eat leafy vegetables for it uses greens like baby spinach as the base. There’s also frozen mangoes or berries and bananas as a thickener. While the little girl chooses to add water, you may also use almond milk, soy milk or toned milk to the mix. Cooking simple meals can give your little one a great start to life where they feel very comfortable in the kitchen.

Lemon, banana and berry smoothie

This is the ideal smoothie to refresh you when it’s hot outside. The recipe calls for some lemons, along with strawberries, bananas, milk, yoghurt and raspberries. The simple nature of the preparation ensures that your kids can make them as well. It is sure to be a favourite around your house.

Spinach and blueberry smoothie

This one uses a few simple ingredients like spinach, organic milk, yoghurt and blueberries. Allowing the kids to help prepare their meals this way is also a great way to make them more interested in clean eating. It can get them attuned to consuming healthy food as opposed to craving junk food that comes pre-packaged and loaded with preservatives and additives.

Chia seed smoothie with Strawberry and Pineapple

This recipe presented by adorable siblings is a blend of fresh fruit along with juice or water and some nutritious seeds. You can try it out on a hot summer evening knowing that including your sons with your daughters in this process is a neat way to encourage gender equality. It also helps reiterate the fact that cooking is a basic life skill and not assigned to any gender in particular.

