Cool and quirky kitchen accessories you never knew you needed until right now!

When it comes to cool gadgets and gizmos for the kitchen, we just cannot resist! There are plenty of options for kitchen accessories that will make cooking a lot more fun. However, fun does not always mean frivolous. With unique technology and the most simple, easy-to-use designs, the following products are ACTUALLY useful in addition to being delightfully quirky - they might quite literally be the game changers for home cooks!

Scroll through our picks and make your kitchen experience less time consuming and way more enjoyable!

1. we3 Stainless Steel Vegetable Cutter and Slicer

If you struggle to contain your tears while cutting onions and want to cut more even slices of vegetables, this is just the tool for you! Its prongs are made of durable and non-toxic stainless steel and a thick, non-slip plastic handle for the perfect grip.

₹ 299.00 – Buy Now.

2. Krichima Chopping, Cutting Kitchen Scissors

This ergonomically designed pair of heavy-duty scissors consists of 5 blades made of high quality stainless steel that you can use to conveniently and quickly cut herbs as well as peel vegetables, mince meat, chop or shear. These come with a comfortably cushioned silicone handle for easy grip and a cleaning comb to clear debris in between the blades.

₹ 349.00 – Buy Now.

3. Virza Trade Stainless Steel Filter Spoon and Clip

How great is a tool that helps drain out excess oil and easily takes out the cooked food when deep frying? That’s exactly what this cool tool does! This 2-in-1 straining spoon combined with a clip is everything you need to deep fry your favourite dishes safely and without the hassle!

₹ 195.00 – Buy Now.

4. Nestar Egg Yolk and Egg White Separator Filter

No need for useless and messy hacks to separate egg whites from the yolk anymore! This filter is extremely easy to use, efficient, ergonomically designed to fit on bowls and containers and easy to clean as well! The streamlined 3-hole filter easily separates the two.

₹ 196.00 – Buy Now.

5. Frijven Stainless Steel Manual Crusher Squeezer Press

How annoying is it when you are unable to make the most of your lemons, garlic cloves or ginger slices? Now you can get every drop out and waste nothing using this manual press! You can use this to crush, squeeze or mash absolutely anything!

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

6. Rylan Stainless Steel Roti Press Machine

Gone are the days of toiling hard in the kitchen to make the perfect rotis - use this unique device to make perfectly fluffy and soft rotis in a jiffy! All you need to do is prepare the dough, and place the optimum amount rolled into a ball on the plate. This machine presses the dough for an evenly flattened, perfectly round shape that you can transfer to the stove for the best rotis!

₹ 549.00 – Buy Now.

