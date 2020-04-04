Coronavirus Effect in Delhi: Vegetable prices witness a minimal hike during lockdown; supply affected majorly

During the ongoing lockdown in India, the supply of vegetables and other products have taken a massive toll.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has brought the normal life to a halt these days. As the cases of this deadly virus are on a rampant hike these days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21 day lockdown till April 14, 2020, to curb the spread of this highly contagious virus. And while the lockdown is still on, it did create a state of panic across the country with people thronging the retail stores to stock up the household items. Needless to say, the lockdown has led to a great surge in the demands of all the products in the market.

Interestingly, this surge has led to a substantial hike in the prices of almost everything. However, when it comes to vegetables, things seem to be pretty much normal. In our conversation with some of the vegetable vendors in Delhi/NCR, it looked like the sale of vegetables in unfazed by lockdown to some extent. However, they do urge people to maintain social distancing while purchasing vegetables. Sharing their experience during the lockdown, a vegetable seller stated, “This isn’t any problem as such. We are selling vegetables at a reasonable price and even get everything easing in the mandi. Although people do crowd up while purchasing vegetables, I have to tell them to come one person at a time.”

Although the vegetable prices might have now soared up in this crisis situation, the vendors did admit that the lockdown does have affected the supply of products majorly. “There isn’t a shortage of products. The distributors have everything. However, they don’t have labourer and transport to supply the products which had led to some hike in the prices,” a vendor said.

Another vegetable seller asserted, “Everything is going fine. Initially, there was a problem as the cops didn’t allow us to sell the vegetables. We are selling the products on mandi rates only.”

Well, it is evident that the supply has taken a toll amid lockdown. Although the prices of vegetables haven’t surged as of now, we wonder, if the impact on supply will hike prices in the coming days.

