Coronavirus Effect in Mumbai: Sale of sugar, cheese, pizza base increase; stocks over at multiple stores

Here's how sale of food items has got affected in Mumbai amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

With the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown of India. While we are all practising self isolation and social distancing, which are also in order of the hour, there has been several issues that the common citizen has been battling with. The news of a complete lockdown threw the entire country and its perople into a tizzy and ever since, there's been a huge surge in the market for several products.

Things like sanitisers, handwashes and tissue papers had completely disappeared from the stands with people hoarding. The owner of a supermarket in Andheri's RTO area shares, "There's been a huge demand over the last two weeks. We haven't had bread supply for a few days. So in the last one week, we had to refuse several call orders for bread packets. People have bought bread, chips, tea, milk and sugar in plenty. But we still had a regular delivery for milk and tea, but sugar and bread were missing from our stock for at least three to four days. Now, we have restocked them."

ALSO READ: Follow THESE immunity boosting measures by Ministry of AYUSH amid coronavirus pandemic

A shopkeeper in Vile Parle said, "Yes, people are buying lot of things and the sale of sugar has gone up. Now I don't have sugar to sell and I feel it will take another 4 days to get stock." Another grocery store rom the same area said, "I might stop coming to shop because the stalk is over and people are coming and asking for packaged chicken, cheeze and pizza base which I don't have."

Another grocery store owner from Chembur added, "We are taking every step possible to ensure everyone gets enough foodgrains for the week. But over the week, the demand for wheat, rice, and sooji has been immense. The stalk in my shop was over last week but thankfully, we were able to get more stock two days back. Also, dairy products like cheese, pizza base are in huge demand but our stock for the same is over."

ALSO READ: What are the precautions to follow if babies are born during COVID 19 pandemic?

With the current crisis of food prevalent all over the city and in the country at large, we're sure it has been a difficult time for all of you as well. If you also have a similar story to share, please tell us in comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More