How to boost your immune system amid coronavirus outbreak: Check out 5 smoothies and their recipes

Coronavirus Pandemic: Want to know some of the best and healthy smoothies and their recipes? Then read on.

Coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19 is spreading across the world rapidly. To contain its spread several preventive measures such as avoiding large gathering, following basic hygiene practices, self-isolation and not avoiding the signs of it have been advised to follow. The Indian government has also asked corporates to ask companies to offer work from home for their employees or work with minimum employees. For the unversed, fever, headache, cough, breathing difficulty, runny nose, sore throat, and diarrhea among others are the symptoms of the same.

During these trying times, it is of utmost importance to take care of your health and keep immunity strong as our immune system fights with any kind of bacteria and viruses. Old age people and people who have chronic diseases are more susceptible to coronavirus due to poor immune system. Today we have compiled some of the best and healthy smoothies which will act as immunity boosters.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Check out smoothies and their recipes right below.

1. Orange and banana smoothie

In this video, we can see the chef is using clementines (can use oranges), bananas, carrot, ginger, yogurt, honey, ice and salt for a very enriching and tasty smoothie. One has to just add all the ingredients and blend it well to have smooth juice. You can also have it as a smoothie bowl by adding your favorite fruits. Check out the video to know.

2.Blueberry-Almond Butter Smoothie

This particular is not only packed with flavors but also full of antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats and proteins among others. For the same, you will require, flax seeds, bananas, dates, lemon juice, almond butter, blueberries ice cubes, and water. Also, if you are staying away from dairy then this is for you. Check out the recipe tutorial video right below.

3. Mango Tahini Smoothie

One can make a smoothie with just a few ingredients such as mango, tahini sauce. lime juice, and water. The Tahini sauce has a great healthy flavour and also proteins and fats.

4. Green Machine Smoothie

Did you know that pineapple is the only source of natural source of bromelain, an anti-inflammatory enzyme? For the same, you need pineapple, mangoes, water, peeled ginger, parsely leaves, romaine lettuce and kale. Check out the video below to know more.

5. Strawberry-Ginger Smoothie

This delectable smoothie has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammation properties and is phytonutrient rich as well. For the same, you need grapefurit, strawberry, ginger, apple and water

